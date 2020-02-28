Rolls-Royce appoints Dame Angela Strank as a Non-Executive Director

Rolls-Royce Holdings plc (LON:RR) today announced the appointment of Dame Angela Strank as a Non-Executive Director. She will join the Board with effect from 1 May 2020 and will become a member of the Nominations & Governance Committee, the Safety, Ethics & Sustainability Committee and the Science & Technology Committee.

Angela is a Chartered Engineer and is currently Chief Scientist and Head of Downstream Technology at BP and a member of their Executive Management Team. She joined BP in 1982 and is one of the most senior female executives in the energy industry. She is a fellow of the UK Energy Institute, the Institute of Chemical Engineers, the Royal Academy of Engineers and the Royal Society. Angela received a DBE in 2017 for services to the oil and gas industry and for encouraging women into STEM careers. She is an independent non-executive director of Severn Trent plc.

Dame Angela Strank said: “I am delighted to be joining the Rolls-Royce Board. I am looking forward to being part of the next phase of their strategy as they develop next-generation technologies.”

Save as disclosed above, there are no further details to disclose under paragraphs 9.6.13 R (1) to (6) of the Listing Rules in respect of Dame Angela Strank.

APPOINTMENT OF CHAIRMAN OF THE AUDIT COMMITTEE

Rolls-Royce announces that Nick Luff has been appointed Chairman of the Audit Committee with effect from the conclusion of the 2020 AGM.

EXTENSION OF TERMS OF APPOINTMENT

Rolls-Royce further announces the extension of terms of appointment for both Lewis Booth and Sir Frank Chapman. Subject to shareholder approval at the 2020 AGM, both Lewis and Sir Frank will step down from the Board no later than the 2021 AGM.

Lewis Booth will have completed nine years on the Board in May 2020 and will step down as Chairman of the Audit Committee at that time. However, he will remain an independent member of the Board and as a member of the Audit Committee to provide continuity of support to Nick Luff, particularly at a time of continuing transformation in the finance function. Sir Frank Chapman’s nine-year term will end in November 2020. He will remain an independent member of the Board and Chairman of the Safety, Ethics and Sustainability Committee.

Ian Davis, Chairman of Rolls-Royce, said: “I am delighted to welcome Angela to our Board. She has very strong credentials and a proven track record in, amongst others, managing engineering operations and technology and digital research and development programmes. She is a recognised role model for women in both the energy industry and STEM careers in business and industry. We are looking forward to working with her.”

