Follow us on:

Linkedin Facebook

Robinhood Markets, Inc. Share Price Target ‘$30.41’, now -13.3% Downside Potential

Broker Ratings
[shareaholic app="share_buttons" id_name="post_below_content"]

Robinhood Markets, Inc. which can be found using ticker (HOOD) now have 17 analysts in total covering the stock. The consensus rating is pointing to ‘buy’. The target price High/Low ranges between $51.00 and $20.00 and has a mean share price target at $30.41. (at the time of writing). Now with the previous closing price of $35.09 this is indicating there is a potential downside of -13.3%. The 50 day MA is $26.95 and the 200 day moving average is $21.16. The company has a market cap of 32.40B. The stock price is currently at: $36.65 USD

The potential market cap would be $28,078,419,317 based on the market consensus.

The company has a dividend yield of 5.22%. Other points of data to note are a P/E ratio of 63.19, revenue per share of $2.75 and a 1.51% return on assets.

Robinhood Markets, Inc. develops financial services platform. The Company is principally focused on developing application for cash management such as stocks, exchange-traded funds, options, and cryptocurrency. The Company’s platform offers trading in United States (U.S) listed stocks and exchange traded funds (ETFs), as well as related options and American depositary receipts (ADRs); cryptocurrency trading through its subsidiary, Robinhood Crypto, LLC (RHC); fractional trading, which enables its customers to build a diversified portfolio and access stocks; recurring investments; IPO access and directed share program; cash management, which includes Robinhood-branded debit cards; Robinhood Gold, a monthly paid subscription service that provides customers with features, such as instant access to deposits and professional research. It also offers learning and education solutions, which include Robinhood Snacks, Robinhood Learn, Newsfeeds, In-App Education, and Crypto Learn and Earn.

Twitter
LinkedIn
Facebook
Email
Reddit
Telegram
WhatsApp
Pocket
Find more news, interviews, share price & company profile here for:

    Latest Company News

    Broker Ratings

    Robinhood Markets, Inc. – Consensus ‘buy’ rating and -9.9% Downside Potential

    Broker Ratings

    Robinhood Markets, Inc. Share Price Target ‘$28.06’, now -12.1% Downside Potential

    Broker Ratings

    Robinhood Markets, Inc. – Consensus ‘buy’ rating and -9.6% Downside Potential

    Broker Ratings

    Robinhood Markets, Inc. Share Price Target ‘$25.72’, now -5.5% Downside Potential

    Broker Ratings

    Robinhood Markets, Inc. – Consensus ‘buy’ rating and -4.6% Downside Potential

    Broker Ratings

    Robinhood Markets, Inc. – Consensus ‘buy’ rating and 11.8% Upside Potential

      Latest interviews

      View all interviews 

      Company Presentations

      View all Company Presentations

      Brokers Talk

      View all Broker Talk

      FTSE 100 News

      Search

      Search

      Green News

      View all Sustainable sectors, Plcs and news  

      Q&A's

      View all Question and Answers

      Funds

      View all Funds, Market Insights and news

      UK Broker Ratings

      Hardman & Co

      Don't Miss Our News Alerts

      Subscribe Free

      Find us on:

      Linkedin Facebook

      Useful links

      Disclaimer

      You understand and agree that no content published on the Site constitutes a recommendation that any particular security, portfolio of securities, transaction, or investment strategy is suitable or advisable for any specific person. You further understand that none of the information providers or their affiliates will advise you personally concerning the nature, potential, advisability, value or suitability of any particular stock, share, security, portfolio of securities, transaction, investment strategy, or other matter. We openly disclose that we and our contributors may have interests in investments and/or providers of services referred to within the website and that we receive remuneration from certain of the companies referred to on this website.

      © 2024 – DirectorsTalk Interviews. All rights reserved. Reproduction in whole or in part, in any form or medium without express written permission is prohibited.