Robinhood Markets, Inc. – Consensus ‘buy’ rating and 15.7% Upside Potential

Robinhood Markets, Inc. with ticker code (HOOD) now have 17 analysts in total covering the stock. The consensus rating is pointing to ‘buy’. The target price High/Low ranges between $105.00 and $29.00 calculating the mean target price we have $64.71. Given that the stocks previous close was at $55.91 this indicates there is a potential upside of 15.7%. The day 50 moving average is $44.77 and the 200 day MA is $28.54. The company has a market cap of 56.43B. The current share price for the company is: $63.80 USD

The potential market cap would be $65,308,443,745 based on the market consensus.

The company has a dividend yield of 5.22%. Other points of data to note are a P/E ratio of 40.9, revenue per share of $2.75 and a 1.51% return on assets.

Robinhood Markets, Inc. develops financial services platform. The Company is principally focused on developing application for cash management such as stocks, exchange-traded funds, options, and cryptocurrency. The Company’s platform offers trading in United States (U.S) listed stocks and exchange traded funds (ETFs), as well as related options and American depositary receipts (ADRs); cryptocurrency trading through its subsidiary, Robinhood Crypto, LLC (RHC); fractional trading, which enables its customers to build a diversified portfolio and access stocks; recurring investments; IPO access and directed share program; cash management, which includes Robinhood-branded debit cards; Robinhood Gold, a monthly paid subscription service that provides customers with features, such as instant access to deposits and professional research. It also offers learning and education solutions, which include Robinhood Snacks, Robinhood Learn, Newsfeeds, In-App Education, and Crypto Learn and Earn.