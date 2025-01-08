Robinhood Markets, Inc. Share Price Target ‘$46.53’, now 8.9% Upside Potential

Robinhood Markets, Inc. with ticker code (HOOD) have now 17 analysts in total covering the stock. The consensus rating is pointing to ‘buy’. The range between the high target price and low target price is between $60.00 and $25.00 suggesting an average analyst share price target price of $46.53. (at the time of writing). Given that the stocks previous close was at $42.71 and the analysts are correct then there would likely be a percentage uptick in value of 8.9%. The 50 day MA is $35.44 and the 200 day moving average is $24.55. The company has a market capitalization of 35.85B. The current share price for the company is: $40.56 USD

The potential market cap would be $39,060,377,243 based on the market consensus.

The company has a dividend yield of 5.22%. Other points of data to note are a P/E ratio of 69.93, revenue per share of $2.75 and a 1.51% return on assets.

Robinhood Markets, Inc. develops financial services platform. The Company is principally focused on developing application for cash management such as stocks, exchange-traded funds, options, and cryptocurrency. The Company’s platform offers trading in United States (U.S) listed stocks and exchange traded funds (ETFs), as well as related options and American depositary receipts (ADRs); cryptocurrency trading through its subsidiary, Robinhood Crypto, LLC (RHC); fractional trading, which enables its customers to build a diversified portfolio and access stocks; recurring investments; IPO access and directed share program; cash management, which includes Robinhood-branded debit cards; Robinhood Gold, a monthly paid subscription service that provides customers with features, such as instant access to deposits and professional research. It also offers learning and education solutions, which include Robinhood Snacks, Robinhood Learn, Newsfeeds, In-App Education, and Crypto Learn and Earn.