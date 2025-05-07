Revolutionary brake tech driving performance and investor confidence

Surface Transforms is redefining high-performance braking systems with a disruptive innovation that’s lighter, stronger, and more durable than conventional alternatives. Its proprietary carbon-ceramic technology isn’t just capturing the attention of automotive engineers—it’s prompting insiders to increase their stakes in the company’s future.

Surface Transforms has developed a next-generation carbon-ceramic brake disc that represents a major leap forward in automotive performance. Unlike traditional iron brake systems, this patented technology offers a weight saving of up to 70%, translating to a reduction of approximately 20kg in unsprung mass. This not only enhances handling and agility on the road and track, but also contributes to improved fuel efficiency and reduced emissions—two key factors in today’s automotive landscape.

Enhanced handling is only the beginning. Drivers benefit from significantly improved noise, vibration, and harshness (NVH) characteristics, creating a smoother, more refined experience behind the wheel. These carbon-ceramic brakes also deliver consistently superior performance in both dry and wet conditions, with minimal degradation even under intense heat. Unlike conventional systems, the Surface Transforms solution remains corrosion-free, with exceptional durability and brake longevity that far surpasses standard offerings.

Crafted from a blend of carbon fibre and ceramic compounds, the company’s brake discs are engineered for excellence. This cutting-edge composition ensures that the system is not only lightweight but also extremely robust, maintaining peak performance under the most demanding conditions. It’s no surprise that such technology is already favoured in the world of high-end sports cars and luxury vehicles—segments where precision and performance are non-negotiable.

In a further signal of confidence in the company’s trajectory, Dr Kevin Johnson, one of Surface Transforms’ senior executives, has significantly increased his personal investment in the company. His recent purchase of over 10 million ordinary shares lifts his total holding to 1.15% of the voting rights. For investors, this is a clear vote of confidence in Surface Transforms’ market strategy and technological edge. Insiders buying shares is often seen as a leading indicator of positive sentiment, particularly when the acquisition is this substantial.

Dr Johnson’s commitment underscores a belief in the long-term potential of Surface Transforms’ product pipeline and its positioning within a growing market for advanced vehicle technologies. As automakers continue their push towards electrification and performance optimisation, braking systems that offer reduced weight, greater efficiency, and uncompromised performance are poised to play a pivotal role. Surface Transforms stands at the intersection of innovation and opportunity, backed by both technological credibility and executive conviction.

