Follow us on:

Linkedin Facebook

Retailers move into focus as London equities adjust to currency shift

Fidelity

Sterling has drifted lower in recent sessions, and in its wake an unexpected rotation has taken hold across London’s equity market. For companies heavily geared towards overseas earnings, the softer pound has provided a tailwind, but the most striking effect has been seen in the retail cohort, where domestic dynamics and currency interplay have created a fresh angle for investors to consider.

What makes the move compelling is not the size of the currency adjustment itself, but the way it reshapes sentiment towards consumer-facing businesses. Typically viewed as vulnerable to shifts in household confidence, these companies now find themselves temporarily insulated by the relative pricing advantage a weaker pound affords in global markets.

The story is not simply about balance sheets moving in line with exchange rates. It is also about the positioning of investors who have underweighted the sector in recent quarters, expecting consumer strain to weigh further on margins. As those assumptions meet a new reality, the incremental demand for retail names is notable.

Fidelity Special Values PLC (LON:FSV) aims to seek out underappreciated companies primarily listed in the UK and is an actively managed contrarian Investment Trust that thrives on volatility and uncertainty.

Share on:
Find more news, interviews, share price & company profile here for:

Latest Company News

Fidelity

UK investment Trust continues impressive gains and beats 12-month index (LON:FSV)

UK equities advanced in July, supported by trade agreements and earnings upgrades in energy and materials. The Trust’s contrarian approach benefitted from attractive UK valuations, with NAV up 14.1% and the share price up 17.1% over 12 months, compared with a 12.1% gain for the index.
Fidelity

Why Investing in UK equities remains compelling (LON:FSV)

Fidelity Special Values portfolio manager Alex Wright remains positive on UK equities as the market hits record highs. Despite strong recent returns, UK stocks continue to trade at a discount to global peers, with compelling opportunities in small and mid-cap companies.
Fidelity

UK market a ‘rich pool of investment opportunities’, FSV Factsheet

UK equities delivered modest gains in June, supported by prospects of BoE rate cuts and a more constructive tariff outlook, despite a mid‑month risk‑off following US and Israel strikes on Iranian sites and subsequent relief from a ceasefire.
Fidelity

UK equities investing resurgence examined by Alex Wright, Fidelity Special Values

UK equities, long overlooked, have begun to shine as low valuations attract contrarian investors. Alex Wright of Fidelity Special Values Plc highlights that renewed buying interest has driven year to date outperformance against global peers and that mid- and small-cap stocks offer particularly attractive value opportunities.
Fidelity

UK investment trust, Fidelity Special Values achieves 18.5% annual return

With trade breakthroughs, rate cuts and strong sector leadership, UK equities gained momentum in May, helping the Trust outperform both its index and deliver compelling double-digit returns over the year.
Fidelity

UK funds investing: Fidelity Special Values impresses with 14.8% annual returns

Fidelity Special Values PLC's April 2025 factsheet reveals insights on UK equities amid market volatility, showcasing investment opportunities in undervalued sectors.

Latest interviews

View all interviews 

Company Presentations

View all Company Presentations

BrokersTalk

View all Broker Talk

FTSE 100 News

Search

Search

Green News

View all Sustainable sectors, Plcs and news  

Q&A's

View all Question and Answers

Funds

View all Funds, Market Insights and news

UK Broker Ratings

Hardman & Co

Don't Miss Our News Alerts

Subscribe Free

Find us on:

Linkedin Facebook

Follow us on Social Media:

Home X-twitter Linkedin Facebook Spotify Apple