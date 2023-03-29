Resolute Forest Products Inc. – Consensus ‘Underperform’ rating and 4.1% Upside Potential

Resolute Forest Products Inc. which can be found using ticker (RFP) have now 2 analysts in total covering the stock. The consensus rating is pointing to ‘Underperform’. The range between the high target price and low target price is between 23 and 22.8 suggesting an average Analsyt target price of $22.90. Now with the previous closing price of $22.00 this indicates there is a potential upside of 4.1%. The 50 day MA is $21.51 while the 200 day moving average is $19.79. The market capitalization for the company is $1,684m. Find out more information at: https://www.resolutefp.com

The potential market cap would be $1,753m based on the market consensus.

Resolute Forest Products Inc., together with its subsidiaries, operates in the forest products industry in the United States, Canada, Mexico, and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Market Pulp, Tissue, Wood Products, and Paper. The Market Pulp segment offers virgin and recycled bleached Kraft pulp, which is used to make a range of consumer products, including tissue, packaging, specialty paper products, diapers, and other absorbent products. The Tissue segment provides various tissue products, such as recycled and virgin paper products for the away-from-home and retail markets; and sells parent rolls. The Wood Products segment produces construction-grade and spruce-pine-fir lumber products, wood chips, bed frame components, finger joints, and furring strips for pulp and paper mills, as well as I-joists for the construction industry. The Paper segment offers newsprint to newspaper publishers, as well as to commercial printers for uses comprising inserts and flyers. This segment also provides various uncoated mechanical papers, including supercalendered and white papers, as well as uncoated freesheet papers. Its specialty papers are used in books, retail inserts, direct mail, coupons, magazines, catalogs, bags, and other commercial printing applications. This segment sells specialty papers to commercial printers, direct mailers, publishers, catalogers, and retailers. The company also produces electricity at cogeneration facilities and hydroelectric dams. Resolute Forest Products Inc. is headquartered in Montreal, Canada.

The company is not paying dividends at this time.

Other points of data to note are a P/E ratio of 4.01, revenue per share of 49.14 and a 10.49% return on assets.