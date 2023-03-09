Twitter Linkedin Facebook Youtube Amazon Spotify

Renold plc Capital Markets Day for institutional investors and analysts

Renold Plc

Renold Plc (LON:RNO), a leading international supplier of industrial chains and related power transmission products, has announced that it will be hosting a Capital Markets Day for institutional investors and analysts between 2pm and 4pm on Wednesday 10 May 2023 at the offices of Peel Hunt LLP, 100 Liverpool Street, London, EC2M 2AT.

During the event, Robert Purcell, CEO, and members of the Group’s executive team will present on Renold’s Chain division, Step2 strategy, the recent YUK acquisition, the Group’s ESG and sustainability programme, as well as wider opportunities available to the Group.

To register your interest in attending, please contact: [email protected]

A recording of the event will be made available on the Renold Plc website the following day.

Renold is a global leader in the manufacture of industrial chains and also manufactures a range of torque transmission products which are sold throughout the world to a broad range of original equipment manufacturers and distributors. The Company has a well-deserved reputation for quality that is recognised worldwide. Its products are used in a wide variety of industries including manufacturing, transportation, energy, steel and mining.

