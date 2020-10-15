Relx appoints June Felix as a Non-Executive Director

Relx plc (LON:REL) has announced the appointment of June Felix as a Non-Executive Director, to be effective immediately.

Ms Felix is currently Chief Executive Officer of IG Group Holdings PLC, of which she was a Non-Executive Director (2015-2018) before being appointed as CEO. Prior roles include President, Europe at Verifone UK; Managing Director, Global Healthcare at Citibank; Global General Manager, Banking & Financial Markets at IBM; and Chairman & Chief Executive Officer at CertCo.

There are no additional details to disclose under Listing Rule 9.6.13R (1) to (6) in respect of the appointment of Ms Felix.

Commenting on Ms Felix’s appointment, Sir Anthony Habgood, Chairman said: “I would like to welcome June to RELX. She brings considerable relevant strategic and operational experience acquired from her current and previous roles including a deep understanding of the financial services sector, technology and healthcare. She also brings strong international experience, having lived and worked in Hong Kong, London and New York. We look forward to her joining the Board and to benefitting from her perspective and experience.”

