Relx PLC 13.0% potential upside indicated by JP Morgan Cazenove

Relx PLC with ticker (LON:REL) now has a potential upside of 13.0% according to JP Morgan Cazenove.



REL.L



JP Morgan Cazenove set a target price of 4,550 GBX for the company, which when compared to the Relx PLC share price of 4,028 GBX at opening today (10/02/2025) indicates a potential upside of 13.0%. Trading has ranged between 3,218 (52 week low) and 4,071 (52 week high) with an average of 2,659,485 shares exchanging hands daily. The market capitalisation at the time of writing is £93,086,700,000.



RELX PLC is a United Kingdom-based global provider of information-based analytics and decision tools for professional and business customers. The Company operates in four market segments: Risk; Scientific, Technical & Medical; Legal, and Exhibitions. The Risk segment provides customers with information-based analytics and decision tools that combine public and industry-specific content with advanced technology and algorithms to assist them in evaluating and predicting risk and enhancing operational efficiency. The Scientific, Technical & Medical segment provides information and analytics that help institutions and professionals progress science, advance healthcare and improve performance. The Legal segment provides legal, regulatory and business information and analytics. The Exhibitions segment combines industry expertise with data and digital tools to help customers connect face-to-face and digitally, learn about markets, source products and complete transactions.







