Redde Northgate buy back own shares

Redde Northgate plc (LON:REDD) has announced that on 31st March 2022 it purchased the following number of its own shares to be held in treasury:

Class of shares : Ordinary shares of 50p (“shares”) Number of shares purchased : 80,732 Weighted average purchase price paid : 430 pence per share Highest purchase price paid : 430 pence per share Lowest purchase price paid : 430 pence per share

Following the above transaction, the Company’s issued share capital consists of 246,091,423 ordinary shares of 50p each, of which 247,113 ordinary shares are held in treasury, and 1,000,000 preference shares of 50p each which do not carry any rights to vote. Therefore the total number of voting rights in the Company is 245,844,310, which may be used by shareholders as the denominator for the calculations by which they will determine if they are required to notify their interest in, or a change to their interest in the Company under the FCA’s Disclosure Guidance and Transparency Rules.

In accordance with Article 5(1)(b) of Regulation (EU) No 596/2014 (the Market Abuse Regulation) as incorporated into UK domestic law by the European Union (Withdrawal) Act 2018, the schedule below contains detailed information about the purchases made by Numis Securities Limited on behalf of the Company as part of the Company’s buyback programme.

Schedule of Purchases – Individual Transactions (all of 31 March 2022)

Number of shares

purchased Transaction price

(GB pence per share) Time of transaction Transaction reference number Venue 10863 430.00 15:03:27 00058061929TRLO0 LSE 2453 430.00 15:03:27 00058061928TRLO0 LSE 6867 430.00 15:03:27 00058061931TRLO0 LSE 428 430.00 15:03:27 00058061930TRLO0 LSE 3338 430.00 15:03:27 00058061933TRLO0 LSE 393 430.00 15:03:27 00058061932TRLO0 LSE 300 430.00 15:03:27 00058061937TRLO0 LSE 300 430.00 15:03:27 00058061936TRLO0 LSE 300 430.00 15:03:27 00058061935TRLO0 LSE 4334 430.00 15:03:27 00058061934TRLO0 LSE 1156 430.00 15:03:27 00058061938TRLO0 LSE 50000 430.00 15:04:49 00058062138TRLO0 LSE

