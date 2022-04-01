Twitter
Linkedin
Facebook

Redde Northgate buy back own shares

Redde Northgate

Redde Northgate plc (LON:REDD) has announced that on 31st March 2022 it purchased the following number of its own shares to be held in treasury:

Class of shares:  Ordinary shares of 50p (“shares”)
Number of shares purchased:  80,732
Weighted average purchase price paid:  430 pence per share
Highest purchase price paid:  430 pence per share
Lowest purchase price paid:  430 pence per share

Following the above transaction, the Company’s issued share capital consists of 246,091,423 ordinary shares of 50p each, of which 247,113 ordinary shares are held in treasury, and 1,000,000 preference shares of 50p each which do not carry any rights to vote. Therefore the total number of voting rights in the Company is 245,844,310, which may be used by shareholders as the denominator for the calculations by which they will determine if they are required to notify their interest in, or a change to their interest in the Company under the FCA’s Disclosure Guidance and Transparency Rules.

In accordance with Article 5(1)(b) of Regulation (EU) No 596/2014 (the Market Abuse Regulation) as incorporated into UK domestic law by the European Union (Withdrawal) Act 2018, the schedule below contains detailed information about the purchases made by Numis Securities Limited on behalf of the Company as part of the Company’s buyback programme.

Schedule of Purchases – Individual Transactions (all of 31 March 2022)

Number of shares
purchased		Transaction price
(GB pence per share)		Time of transactionTransaction reference numberVenue
10863430.00 15:03:2700058061929TRLO0LSE
2453430.00 15:03:2700058061928TRLO0LSE
6867430.00 15:03:2700058061931TRLO0LSE
428430.00 15:03:2700058061930TRLO0LSE
3338430.00 15:03:2700058061933TRLO0LSE
393430.00 15:03:2700058061932TRLO0LSE
300430.00 15:03:2700058061937TRLO0LSE
300430.00 15:03:2700058061936TRLO0LSE
300430.00 15:03:2700058061935TRLO0LSE
4334430.00 15:03:2700058061934TRLO0LSE
1156430.00 15:03:2700058061938TRLO0LSE
50000430.00 15:04:4900058062138TRLO0LSE

Redde Northgate is the leading integrated mobility solutions platform providing services across the vehicle lifecycle. The Company offers integrated mobility solutions to businesses, fleet operators, insurers, OEMs and other customers across seven key areas: vehicle rental, vehicle data, accident management, vehicle repairs, fleet management, service and maintenance, vehicle ancillary services and vehicle sales.
 

You might also enjoy reading  Redde Northgate PLC 26.3% potential upside indicated by Barclays

The Company’s core purpose is to keep its customers mobile, whether through meeting their regular mobility needs or by servicing and supporting them when unforeseen events occur. With its considerable scale and reach, Redde Northgate’s mission is to offer a market-leading customer proposition and drive enhanced returns for shareholders by creating value through sustainable compounding growth.  The Group aims to achieve this through the delivery of its strategic framework of Focus, Drive and Broaden.

Redde Northgate services its customers through a network and diversified fleet of over 120,000 owned and leased vehicles, supporting over 600,000 managed vehicles, with more than 170 workshop, body shop and rental locations across the UK, Ireland and Spain and a specialist team of over 6,000 automotive services professionals.

Good news travels fast (but only if you make that happen):

Share on twitter
Twitter
Share on linkedin
LinkedIn
Share on facebook
Facebook
Share on email
Email
Share on reddit
Reddit

Latest interviews

View all interviews 

Company Presentations

View all Company Presentations

Brokers Talk

View all Broker Talk

FTSE 100

FTSE 100 News

FTSE 250

AIM All Share Index

News Alerts

Subscribe Free

Green News

View all Sustainable sectors, Plcs and news  

Q&A's

View all Question and Answers

Funds

View all Funds, Market Insights and news

UK Broker Ratings

Hardman & Co

Useful links

Disclaimer

You understand and agree that no content published on the Site constitutes a recommendation that any particular security, portfolio of securities, transaction, or investment strategy is suitable or advisable for any specific person. You further understand that none of the information providers or their affiliates will advise you personally concerning the nature, potential, advisability, value or suitability of any particular stock, share, security, portfolio of securities, transaction, investment strategy, or other matter. We openly disclose that we and our contributors may have interests in investments and/or providers of services referred to within the website and that we receive remuneration from certain of the companies referred to on this website.

© 2022 – DirectorsTalk Interviews. All rights reserved. Reproduction in whole or in part, in any form or medium without express written permission is prohibited.