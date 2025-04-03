Redcentric CEO designate Brian Woodford steps down from Board

Redcentric plc (LON:RCN), a leading UK IT managed services provider, has announced that Executive Director and CEO designate, Brian Woodford has decided, for personal reasons, to step down from his role within the Company with immediate effect.

Peter Brotherton, Redcentric’s CEO, has agreed to continue in his role until further notice.

Brian Woodford, said “During my time with the company, I’ve enjoyed working with varied clients and dedicated colleagues and wish the entire team continued success.”

Richard McGuire, Chairman of Redcentric, added: “On behalf of the Company, we extend thanks to Brian for his service. Redcentric retains a strong executive leadership team with significant years of industry knowledge and expertise ensuring the Company is well positioned for growth. Retaining Peter whose proven leadership and deep understanding of Redcentric provides continuity in the delivery of the Company’s strategy”

