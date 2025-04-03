Follow us on:

Linkedin Facebook

Redcentric CEO designate Brian Woodford steps down from Board

Redcentric

Redcentric plc (LON:RCN), a leading UK IT managed services provider, has announced that Executive Director and CEO designate, Brian Woodford has decided, for personal reasons, to step down from his role within the Company with immediate effect.

Peter Brotherton, Redcentric’s CEO, has agreed to continue in his role until further notice.

Brian Woodford, said  “During my time with the company, I’ve enjoyed working with varied clients and dedicated colleagues and wish the entire team continued success.”

Richard McGuire, Chairman of Redcentric, added: “On behalf of the Company, we extend thanks to Brian for his service. Redcentric retains a strong executive leadership team with significant years of industry knowledge and expertise ensuring the Company is well positioned for growth. Retaining Peter whose proven leadership and deep understanding of Redcentric provides continuity in the delivery of the Company’s strategy”

We’ll keep you in the loop!

Join 1,000's of investors who read our articles first

We don’t spam! Read our privacy policy for more info.

Share on:
Find more news, interviews, share price & company profile here for:

    Latest Company News

    Redcentric

    Redcentric appoints John Radziwill as non-executive director

    Redcentric plc (LON:RCN) appoints John Radziwill as non-executive director, enhancing board expertise and strengthening investor relations with ND Capital.

      Latest interviews

      View all interviews 

      Company Presentations

      View all Company Presentations

      Brokers Talk

      View all Broker Talk

      FTSE 100 News

      Search

      Search

      Green News

      View all Sustainable sectors, Plcs and news  

      Q&A's

      View all Question and Answers

      Funds

      View all Funds, Market Insights and news

      UK Broker Ratings

      Hardman & Co

      Don't Miss Our News Alerts

      Subscribe Free

      Find us on:

      Linkedin Facebook

      Useful links

      Disclaimer

      You understand and agree that no content published on the Site constitutes a recommendation that any particular security, portfolio of securities, transaction, or investment strategy is suitable or advisable for any specific person. You further understand that none of the information providers or their affiliates will advise you personally concerning the nature, potential, advisability, value or suitability of any particular stock, share, security, portfolio of securities, transaction, investment strategy, or other matter. We openly disclose that we and our contributors may have interests in investments and/or providers of services referred to within the website and that we receive remuneration from certain of the companies referred to on this website.

      © 2025 – DirectorsTalk Interviews. All rights reserved. Reproduction in whole or in part, in any form or medium without express written permission is prohibited.