Record's FX Alpha offers a targeted route to uncorrelated return streams

Record-plc

FX Alpha is built for investors who want exposure to return streams that do not depend on equity or bond markets. It offers a targeted approach to extracting value from currency markets, using tools that are liquid, systematic, and already tested across institutional mandates.

It brings together multiple return sources from across the global currency spectrum. The strategy includes exposure to well-documented currency risk premia, such as carry and value, as well as more dynamic positioning based on market signals. The structure is systematic at its core, but includes a discretionary layer to ensure that model output is interpreted and applied in real-world conditions.

FX Alpha can be deployed in two distinct formats: funded or unfunded. In its funded form, the strategy is run as a standalone return-seeking allocation over cash or a segregated mandate. In its unfunded form, it operates as an overlay, allowing institutions to capture additional return potential without disturbing their underlying asset exposures.

Record plc (LON:REC) develops bespoke, high-quality, sophisticated solutions for institutional investors, a unique offering stemming from Record’s knowledge and expertise gained from its core currency hedging markets.

