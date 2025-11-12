Passive currency hedging with a clear operational edge

Record’s passive hedging service is designed to reduce or eliminate currency risk from foreign asset holdings where there is no expectation of return from the currency itself.

Clients can hedge some or all of their currency risk, depending on portfolio needs. Record also offers an enhanced version that goes further. It uses systematic signals to identify structural pricing patterns in FX markets, adding an extra layer of potential return while keeping the underlying hedge intact.

Record acts purely as an agent and does not trade against clients. Its FX research team operates independently, supporting decision‑making with market data, but without taking positions.

Operational scale is a core part of the offer. Record holds agency ISDA agreements with over 25 major banks, giving it flexibility to execute uncollateralised trades and reduce settlement friction. This allows clients to manage hedges without tying up capital or dealing with disruptive margin calls. Cash flow smoothing is also built in. Rather than exposing clients to large swings in settlement costs, Record offers customised structures that reduce volatility in hedge cash flows.

