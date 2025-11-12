Follow us on:

Passive currency hedging with a clear operational edge

Record-plc

Record’s passive hedging service is designed to reduce or eliminate currency risk from foreign asset holdings where there is no expectation of return from the currency itself.

Clients can hedge some or all of their currency risk, depending on portfolio needs. Record also offers an enhanced version that goes further. It uses systematic signals to identify structural pricing patterns in FX markets, adding an extra layer of potential return while keeping the underlying hedge intact.

Record acts purely as an agent and does not trade against clients. Its FX research team operates independently, supporting decision‑making with market data, but without taking positions.

Operational scale is a core part of the offer. Record holds agency ISDA agreements with over 25 major banks, giving it flexibility to execute uncollateralised trades and reduce settlement friction. This allows clients to manage hedges without tying up capital or dealing with disruptive margin calls. Cash flow smoothing is also built in. Rather than exposing clients to large swings in settlement costs, Record offers customised structures that reduce volatility in hedge cash flows.

Record plc (LON:REC) develops bespoke, high-quality, sophisticated solutions for institutional investors, a unique offering stemming from Record’s knowledge and expertise gained from its core currency hedging markets.

Latest Company News

Record plc Transition Strategy Gains Traction as CEO Eyes Billion-Dollar Milestone (Video)

Record plc CEO Dr Jan Hendrik Witte outlines how the firm’s transition from FX-focused services into private market strategies is positioning it for scale and long-term growth.

Record Plc’s partnership with APG sees over €250m deployed into flagship infrastructure projects

The cross border co investment programme led by APG and managed by Record Asset Management has deployed more than €250 million of Swiss pension fund capital into major infrastructure projects in its first year.
Record plc

Record Plc reports record $110.3bn AUM and maintains dividend in H1 FY26 results

Record plc has announced unaudited results for the six months ended 30 September 2025, with assets under management reaching a new high of $110.3bn.
Record Plc

Record Plc delivers record $110.3bn AUM and strong inflows in Q2 trading update

Record plc has reported a new high in assets under management of $110.3bn for the quarter ended 30 September 2025, supported by positive asset growth and inflows into its Solutions for Asset Managers and FX Alpha strategies.
Record Plc

Record plc services becoming “much more valuable” explains upbeat DIVI fund manager (LON:REC)

Record plc was discussed by Gervais Williams, Co-Fund Manager of The Diverse Income Trust plc, in an interview with DirectorsTalk. Williams highlighted Record’s strong heritage, customer service, and expanding focus beyond currency management.

The Diverse Income Trust Gervais Williams Eyes Big Gains from Gold, Gas and Tech (Video)

Gervais Williams reveals how The Diverse Income Trust is crushing major indices — powered by standout picks in gold, gas, and fintech.

