Sterling finds unexpected stability amid global currency divergence

Currency markets in November reflected a complex blend of policy hesitation, fiscal recalibration, and evolving investor psychology. With developed economies navigating divergent growth signals, the foreign exchange environment proved fertile ground for relative value shifts rather than broad directional trends. Amid this environment, sterling began to reassert itself.

The Bank of England maintained a cautious stance throughout the month, with the Monetary Policy Committee appearing finely balanced. Yet this apparent inaction did not disadvantage the pound. On the contrary, investors appeared reassured by the absence of policy surprises. The UK’s Autumn Budget added a stabilising backdrop, managing to soothe gilt markets without introducing fiscal strain.

Across the Atlantic, the US dollar continued to be shaped by competing narratives. A government shutdown delayed key economic data releases, forcing markets to lean on private indicators that hinted at softening labour trends. When the official figures arrived, they painted a picture of stability rather than contraction, adding to the ambiguity. At the same time, hawkish signals from Federal Reserve officials worked to cap dollar weakness without offering firm direction.

Elsewhere, monetary policy divergence continued to drive currency differentiation. The Japanese yen faced renewed pressure as the Bank of Japan kept its dovish approach despite persistent inflationary indicators. That reluctance to tighten monetary policy added to the perception that Japan remains behind the curve. In contrast, the euro found a steadier footing, supported by a more definitive end to the European Central Bank’s tightening cycle and a macro backdrop that lent credibility to its current policy stance.

