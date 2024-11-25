Follow us on:

Reckitt Benckiser Group Plc 6.4% potential upside indicated by Berenberg Bank

Broker Ratings
Reckitt Benckiser Group Plc with ticker (LON:RKT) now has a potential upside of 6.4% according to Berenberg Bank.

Berenberg Bank set a target price of 5,177 GBX for the company, which when compared to the Reckitt Benckiser Group Plc share price of 4,865 GBX at opening today (25/11/2024) indicates a potential upside of 6.4%. Trading has ranged between 4,034 (52 week low) and 5,886 (52 week high) with an average of 1,751,367 shares exchanging hands daily. The market capitalisation at the time of writing is £41,995,210,000.

Reckitt Benckiser Group PLC (Reckitt) is a United Kingdom-based global consumer goods company. The Company’s operating segments comprise the Hygiene, Health, and Nutrition business. The Hygiene portfolio works to eliminate dirt, germs, pests, and odors with products such as Lysol, Finish, Air Wick, Harpic and Mortein. The Company’s Health portfolio offers various solutions that provide pain relief, protection, hygiene, and personal care to households across the world, through brands like Dettol, Durex, Gaviscon, Nurofen, Mucinex, Strepsils and Veet. The Nutrition business includes its infant and child nutrition, its adult nutrition and its range of vitamins, minerals, and supplements (VMS). Brands under Nutrition business include Enfa, Enfamil, Nutramigen, Airborne, Move Free and Neuriva. The Company’s brands also include Dettol, Lysol, Harpic, Finish, Durex, Mucinex, Enfamil and Move Free and more.



    Reckitt Benckiser Group Plc 9.4% potential upside indicated by Berenberg Bank

    Reckitt Benckiser Group Plc 5.4% potential upside indicated by Berenberg Bank

    Reckitt Benckiser Group Plc 5.7% potential upside indicated by Jefferies

    Reckitt Benckiser Group PLC Q1 results: On track for full year delivery

    Reckitt Benckiser Group PLC (LON:RKT) reports Q1 2024 results. Hygiene net revenue up 7.1%, Health up 1.0%, Nutrition down 9.9%. On track for full year delivery.
    Reckitt Benckiser reports LFL net revenue decline of -1.2%

    Reckitt Benckiser Group PLC (LON:RKT) has released its final results for 2023, showing positive growth in Hygiene and Health sectors. CEO Kris Licht looks ahead to continued progress in 2024.
    Reckitt Benckiser appoints Marybeth Hay as a Non-Executive Director

