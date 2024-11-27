Reckitt Benckiser Group Plc strengthens Board with NED appointments

Reckitt Benckiser Group plc (LON:RKT) has announced the appointment of Mahesh Madhavan, current CEO of Bacardi and Stefan Oschmann, former CEO of Merck KGaA, to the Board as Non-Executive Directors, effective 1 January 2025.

Mahesh is CEO of Bacardi Ltd having joined in 1997 and held a number of regional leadership roles before being promoted to CEO in 2017. Since becoming CEO he has led a successful transformation of the business, providing stability and a clear strategy for success to the organisation. Previously, Mahesh held various roles at International Distillers & Vintners, FCB Ulka Advertising and Wipro Consumer products.

Mahesh is currently a Non-Executive Director of Capri Holdings.

Mahesh will join the Remuneration Committee from February 2025.

Stefan Oschmann is the former CEO and Chair of Merck KGaA which he joined in 2011 as a member of the Executive Board and CEO of Merck Biopharma and held a number of senior leadership roles within the healthcare business before becoming CEO and Chair of Merck between 2016 and 2021. Prior to that Stefan spent 30 years at Merck & Co in various leadership roles. Stefan brings strong transformational experience in science, healthcare and technology.

Stefan is currently a Non-Executive Director at Stamm, European Healthcare Acquisition & Growth, Springer Nature and is Chair of AiCuris Anti-Infective Cures.

Stefan will join the Compliance Committee from February 2025.

Commenting on the appointment, Sir Jeremy Darroch, Chair of the Board said: “I am delighted that Mahesh and Stefan have agreed to join the Reckitt Board. They are both outstanding leaders, with many years’ experience as CEO’s of large global businesses. We welcome the value and expertise both will bring to the Board.”

Reckitt Benckiser confirms that there is no further information to be disclosed under the requirements of Listing Rule 9.6.13R in relation to the appointments.