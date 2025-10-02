Follow us on:

When real estate credit becomes core capital allocation

Real Estate Credit Investments Limited

Real estate credit is no longer sitting on the sidelines of institutional portfolios. It is emerging as a primary channel for capital deployment, offering yield, control and resilience at a time when traditional equity allocations face valuation pressure.

The appeal lies in how real-estate credit straddles the lines between fixed income and private assets. For years, direct property equity and public real estate securities dominated allocations. But as borrowing conditions tighten and capital scarcity emerges, lenders with flexible structures are stepping into the breach.

Yield compression in core fixed income pushes investors outward on the risk curve, and real estate lending often offers an attractive income premium, albeit with illiquidity. Second, dislocation in property markets (caused by rate volatility, refinancing needs, or structural adjustments) opens windows for origination opportunities. Those willing to provide capital now can negotiate terms that cushion against downside. Third, investors are drawing on refined underwriting, due-diligence and capital-structure layering to control credit risk more precisely than in previous cycles.

Real Estate Credit Investments Limited (LON:RECI) is a closed-end investment company that specialises in European real estate credit markets. Their primary objective is to provide attractive and stable returns to their shareholders, mainly in the form of quarterly dividends, by exposing them to a diversified portfolio of real estate credit investments.

Latest Company News

Real Estate Credit Investments Limited

Real Estate Credit Investments extends share buybacks up to £10 million

Real Estate Credit Investments has extended its share buyback programme to 31 March 2026 with a limit of up to £10 million. Since the launch of its first programme in 2023, the Company has repurchased over 7.6 million shares for £9.4 million.
Real Estate Credit Investments Limited

Real Estate Credit Investments maintains quarterly 3p dividend for 8 years (LON:RECI)

Real Estate Credit Investments has declared a first interim dividend of 3.0 pence per Ordinary Share for the year ending 31 March 2026, payable on 17 October 2025 to shareholders on the register as of 26 September 2025.
Hardman & Co

Real Estate Credit Investments: What RECI brings to investors

Real Estate Credit Investments offers a near 10% dividend yield backed by recurring interest income, with a track record of stability through various market cycles.
Real Estate Credit Investments Limited

9.6% dividend yield: RECI is one of the UK top dividend stocks

Real Estate Credit Investments posted a dividend yield of 9.6% in its August 2025 factsheet, with a diversified portfolio of 23 investments valued at £307.9m. The company committed £17.1m during the month to support the lease-up of a Canary Wharf office building, while net effective leverage stood at 34.7%
Real Estate Credit Investments Limited

Real Estate Credit Investments delivers £34.5m loan repayments and stable NAV

Real Estate Credit Investments posted a NAV of 143.7p per share as at 31 July 2025, with a diversified portfolio of 22 investments valued at £301.2m. During the month, two senior loans repaid in full, realising gross proceeds of £34.5m at unlevered IRRs of 8.1% and 9.3%
Real Estate Credit Investments Limited

Real Estate Credit Investments posts 2025 AGM circular

Real Estate Credit Investments has issued its 2025 AGM circular and proxy form to shareholders. The meeting will take place on 17 September 2025 at East Wing, Trafalgar Court, St. Peter Port, Guernsey, with documents available via the National Storage Mechanism.

