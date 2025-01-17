Follow us on:

Range Resources Corporation – Consensus ‘hold’ rating and -8.9% Downside Potential

Broker Ratings
Range Resources Corporation with ticker code (RRC) have now 26 confirmed analysts covering the stock with the consensus suggesting a rating of ‘hold’. The target price High/Low ranges between $47.00 and $22.13 with the average target price sitting at $36.76. Given that the stocks previous close was at $40.33 this is indicating there is a potential downside of -8.9%. It’s also worth noting that there is a 50 day moving average of $35.12 and the 200 day MA is $33.54. The total market capitalization for the company now stands at 9.96B. The stock price is currently at: $41.29 USD

The potential market cap would be $9,080,471,742 based on the market consensus.

The company is not paying dividends at this time.

Other points of data to note are a P/E ratio of 20.65, revenue per share of $9.79 and a 6.68% return on assets.

Range Resources Corporation is an independent natural gas and natural gas liquids producer with operations focused on projects in the Appalachian Basin. It is engaged in the exploration, development and acquisition of natural gas and oil properties in the United States. Its principal area of operations is the Marcellus Shale in Pennsylvania. Its natural gas and oil operations are concentrated in the Appalachian region of the United States, in the Marcellus Shale in Pennsylvania. Its properties consist of interests in developed and undeveloped natural gas and oil leases. It owns over 1,428 net producing wells in Pennsylvania. Its reserves are primarily in the Marcellus Shale formation but also include the Utica and Upper Devonian formations. It has approximately 894,000 gross acres under lease. Its subsidiaries include Range Resources-Appalachia, LLC, Range Resources-Pine Mountain, LLC, Range Production Company, LLC, Range Resources-Midcontinent, LLC and Range Resources-Louisiana, Inc.

