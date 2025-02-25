Range Resources Corporation Share Price Target ‘$39.93’, now 5.1% Upside Potential

Range Resources Corporation with ticker code (RRC) have now 26 market analysts covering the stock. The analyst consensus now points to a rating of ‘hold’. The range between the high target price and low target price is between $47.00 and $22.50 calculating the mean target share price we have $39.93. (at the time of writing). Given that the stocks previous close was at $37.99 this is indicating there is a potential upside of 5.1%. It’s also worth noting that there is a 50 day moving average of $37.42 and the 200 moving average now moves to $33.91. The company has a market cap of 8.96B. The price for the stock stands currently at: $37.15 USD

The potential market cap would be $9,421,276,777 based on the market consensus.

The company is not paying dividends at this time.

Other points of data to note are a P/E ratio of 18.58, revenue per share of $9.79 and a 6.68% return on assets.

Range Resources Corporation is an independent natural gas and natural gas liquids producer with operations focused on projects in the Appalachian Basin. It is engaged in the exploration, development and acquisition of natural gas and oil properties in the United States. Its principal area of operations is the Marcellus Shale in Pennsylvania. Its natural gas and oil operations are concentrated in the Appalachian region of the United States, in the Marcellus Shale in Pennsylvania. Its properties consist of interests in developed and undeveloped natural gas and oil leases. It owns over 1,428 net producing wells in Pennsylvania. Its reserves are primarily in the Marcellus Shale formation but also include the Utica and Upper Devonian formations. It has approximately 894,000 gross acres under lease. Its subsidiaries include Range Resources-Appalachia, LLC, Range Resources-Pine Mountain, LLC, Range Production Company, LLC, Range Resources-Midcontinent, LLC and Range Resources-Louisiana, Inc.