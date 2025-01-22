Ralph Lauren Corporation – Consensus ‘buy’ rating and -.9% Downside Potential

Ralph Lauren Corporation with ticker code (RL) now have 18 analysts in total covering the stock. The consensus rating is pointing to ‘buy’. The range between the high target price and low target price is between $315.00 and $150.00 with the average target price sitting at $238.31. Now with the previous closing price of $240.46 this would imply there is a potential downside of -.9%. The 50 day moving average now sits at $226.53 while the 200 day moving average is $189.62. The market cap for the company is 15.38B. The price for the stock stands currently at: $247.73 USD

The potential market cap would be $15,245,779,454 based on the market consensus.

The company is not paying dividends at this time.

Other points of data to note are a P/E ratio of 23.64, revenue per share of $105.64 and a 7.74% return on assets.

Ralph Lauren Corporation is engaged in the designing, marketing and distribution of lifestyle products in five categories: apparel, footwear and accessories, home, fragrances, and hospitality. Its apparel products include men’s, women’s, and children’s clothing, which are sold under various brand names, including Ralph Lauren Collection, Ralph Lauren Purple Label, Polo Ralph Lauren and other. Its range of footwear and accessories encompasses men’s, women’s, and children’s, including casual shoes, watches, fashion and fine jewelry, scarves, hats, gloves, umbrellas, leather goods and other. Its fragrance category includes the Company’s men’s and women’s brands with numerous labels. Its range of home products includes bed and bath lines, furniture, fabric and wallcoverings, lighting, tabletop, kitchen linens, floor coverings, and giftware. Its hospitality collection is comprised of restaurants, including The Polo Bar, RL Restaurant, Ralph’s, The Bar at Ralph Lauren and Ralph’s Coffee.