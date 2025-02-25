Ralph Lauren Corporation Share Price Target ‘$293.12’, now 6.3% Upside Potential

Ralph Lauren Corporation which can be found using ticker (RL) have now 18 confirmed analysts covering the stock with the consensus suggesting a rating of ‘buy’. The range between the high target price and low target price is between $348.00 and $165.00 suggesting an average analyst share price target price of $293.12. (at the time of writing). Now with the previous closing price of $275.65 this would imply there is now a potential upside of 6.3%. The 50 day moving average now sits at $248.06 while the 200 day moving average is $201.17. The market capitalization for the company is 16.55B. Currently the stock stands at: $267.97 USD

The potential market cap would be $17,600,109,852 based on the market consensus.

The company is not paying dividends at this time.

Other points of data to note are a P/E ratio of 24.43, revenue per share of $110.01 and a 7.94% return on assets.

Ralph Lauren Corporation is engaged in the designing, marketing and distribution of lifestyle products in five categories: apparel, footwear and accessories, home, fragrances, and hospitality. Its apparel products include men’s, women’s, and children’s clothing, which are sold under various brand names, including Ralph Lauren Collection, Ralph Lauren Purple Label, Polo Ralph Lauren and other. Its range of footwear and accessories encompasses men’s, women’s, and children’s, including casual shoes, watches, fashion and fine jewelry, scarves, hats, gloves, umbrellas, leather goods and other. Its fragrance category includes the Company’s men’s and women’s brands with numerous labels. Its range of home products includes bed and bath lines, furniture, fabric and wallcoverings, lighting, tabletop, kitchen linens, floor coverings, and giftware. Its hospitality collection is comprised of restaurants, including The Polo Bar, RL Restaurant, Ralph’s, The Bar at Ralph Lauren and Ralph’s Coffee.