Quicklime at the centre of modern mineral extraction

Quicklime, derived from limestone and transformed through high-temperature kilns, sits at the centre of critical processes that shape recovery rates, operating costs, and environmental performance.

In gold production, lime is essential to cyanidation. By maintaining precise pH levels, it allows cyanide to dissolve gold efficiently while suppressing impurities that would otherwise limit recovery. The difference is subtle but measurable, influencing how much value is extracted from every tonne of ore.

In base mining, particularly where sulphide ores create acidic by-products, quicklime provides stability. It neutralises harmful compounds that corrode equipment and disrupt processing circuits.

This commodity illustrates how minor inputs can exert disproportionate influence on mining outcomes. Quicklime underpins efficiency, regulatory compliance, and asset longevity.

Firering Strategic Minerals plc (LON:FRG) is an emerging quicklime producer and critical minerals explorer, with operations in Zambia and West Africa.