What is lime and why it matters for industry

Firering Strategic Minerals plc

Limestone is a naturally abundant sedimentary rock composed largely of calcium carbonate (CaCO₃) or dolomite (calcium magnesium carbonate). Through a process called calcination, heating to around 900 °C, limestone loses carbon dioxide and transforms into calcium oxide (CaO), commonly known as quicklime. Following this, quicklime can react with water to form calcium hydroxide (Ca(OH)₂), or hydrated lime.

Quicklime (CaO) is a white or greyish‑white solid with a density of around 3.34 g/cm³. It reacts vigorously with water, converting into hydrated lime. Its performance and purity depend significantly on the original limestone composition, for example, a high‑calcium lime may contain over 97 % CaO with low magnesium oxide (MgO) content, while a dolomitic variety may contain substantial MgO.

Industrially, lime is a critically important basic material. Quicklime finds application across multiple sectors: in steelmaking it acts as a flux and impurity‑remover; in paper and pulp it aids bleaching and purification; in water treatment it softens water and removes contaminants; in construction and civil engineering it stabilises clay‑rich soils; and in non‑ferrous metallurgy (including copper, gold, aluminium, lithium, nickel) it features in flow sheets. Hydrated lime serves other uses, for example in building construction and chemical manufacturing.

Firering Strategic Minerals plc (LON:FRG) is an emerging quicklime producer and critical minerals explorer, with operations in Zambia and West Africa.

Firering Strategic Minerals

Firering Strategic Minerals raises Limeco stake to 30.7%

Firering Strategic Minerals has exercised the second tranche of its option to acquire a further 3.8% shareholding in Limeco Resources Limited for US$620,000, taking its total interest to 30.7%.
Firering Strategic Minerals

Firering reports interim results as Limeco quicklime output reaches 55 tpd

Firering Strategic Minerals has released its interim results for the six months to 30 June 2025, highlighting progress at its Limeco project in Zambia. Kiln 1 is now producing around 55 tonnes per day of quicklime, with refurbishment of Kiln 2 on track for commissioning in Q4 2025.
Firering Strategic Minerals

Firering boosts Limeco output with kiln upgrade and sales growth

Firering Strategic Minerals has increased production at its Limeco quicklime plant in Zambia, with Kiln 1 now operating steadily at 45-50 tonnes per day following a successful upgrade. Refurbishment of Kiln 2 is in progress, with commissioning expected soon, and further improvements planned for additional kilns to enhance efficiency.
Firering Strategic Minerals

Firering Strategic Minerals regains control of Atex and Alliance projects

Firering has confirmed that Ricca Resources has withdrawn from its earn-in agreement, relinquishing all interests in the Atex and Alliance Lithium-Tantalum Projects in Côte d'Ivoire. Firering now holds 90% of Atex and 51% of Alliance, retains a 10.6% stake in Ricca, and is seeking repayment of funds advanced under the agreement.
Firering Strategic Minerals

Firering Strategic Minerals increases stake in Limeco to 26.9%

Firering Strategic Minerals has exercised the first tranche of its option to acquire an additional 6.4% stake in Limeco Resources, raising its total shareholding to 26.9%. The move reflects Firering’s confidence in Limeco’s quicklime project and long-term market potential.
Firering Strategic Minerals

Firering Strategic Minerals to raise £1.01m to increase Limeco stake

Firering Strategic Minerals to raise £1.01 million through a placing and subscription of 67.3 million new shares at 1.5p each. The funds will support the exercise of the first two tranches of its option to increase its stake in Limeco Resources to 30.7% and help ramp up quicklime production.

