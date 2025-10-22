What is lime and why it matters for industry

Limestone is a naturally abundant sedimentary rock composed largely of calcium carbonate (CaCO₃) or dolomite (calcium magnesium carbonate). Through a process called calcination, heating to around 900 °C, limestone loses carbon dioxide and transforms into calcium oxide (CaO), commonly known as quicklime. Following this, quicklime can react with water to form calcium hydroxide (Ca(OH)₂), or hydrated lime.

Quicklime (CaO) is a white or greyish‑white solid with a density of around 3.34 g/cm³. It reacts vigorously with water, converting into hydrated lime. Its performance and purity depend significantly on the original limestone composition, for example, a high‑calcium lime may contain over 97 % CaO with low magnesium oxide (MgO) content, while a dolomitic variety may contain substantial MgO.

Industrially, lime is a critically important basic material. Quicklime finds application across multiple sectors: in steelmaking it acts as a flux and impurity‑remover; in paper and pulp it aids bleaching and purification; in water treatment it softens water and removes contaminants; in construction and civil engineering it stabilises clay‑rich soils; and in non‑ferrous metallurgy (including copper, gold, aluminium, lithium, nickel) it features in flow sheets. Hydrated lime serves other uses, for example in building construction and chemical manufacturing.

