An intriguing low‑carbon pivot emerges in the marine fuel market

The UK government’s recent warning of a potential 2 °C rise in global average temperatures by 2050 brings into sharp focus the urgency of scaling transitional technologies. Quadrise is marketing its proprietary emulsion‑fuel technology, notably the brands MSAR® and bioMSAR™, as a practical, lower‑carbon alternative to conventional heavy fuel oil in large applications.

Quadrise describes MSAR® as a synthetic fuel‑oil substitute that by lowering fuel consumption enables CO₂ reductions of up to ~10 % in diesel engines when replacing fuel oil. Meanwhile its bioMSAR™ variant incorporates renewable feedstocks and achieves lifecycle CO₂ reductions of 20‑30 % relative to conventional diesel when running in marine‑diesel or large industrial engines.

A key recent milestone came from the company’s Panama trial, the first time its MSAR® and bioMSAR™ fuels were tested on 4‑stroke engines made by Everllence (formerly MAN Energy Solutions) at a 50 MW plant run by Sparkle Power S.A.. According to the company, the trial delivered a 25 % NOₓ emission reduction with bioMSAR™, 32 % with MSAR®, and 20 % lower particulate emissions using both fuels.

On the shipping front, Quadrise has aligned with major players: it signed a trial agreement with MSC Shipmanagement Ltd (part of MSC) and Cargill N.V. for deployment of a Multi‑fuel Manufacturing Unit (MMU) at the MAC² bunkering terminal in Antwerp/Bruges.