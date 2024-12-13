Primerica, Inc. Share Price Target ‘$311.50’, now 10.1% Upside Potential

Primerica, Inc. with ticker code (PRI) have now 6 confirmed analysts covering the stock with the consensus suggesting a rating of ‘none’. The target price High/Low ranges between $345.00 and $283.00 calculating the mean target share price we have $311.50. (at the time of writing). Now with the previous closing price of $282.83 this is indicating there is a potential upside of 10.1%. It’s also worth noting that there is a 50 day moving average of $286.50 and the 200 day moving average is $252.60. The market capitalization for the company is 9.50B. Currently the stock stands at: $284.54 USD

The potential market cap would be $10,458,041,443 based on the market consensus.

The company is not paying dividends at this time.

Other points of data to note are a P/E ratio of 14.26, revenue per share of $90.80 and a 4.23% return on assets.

Primerica, Inc. (Primerica) is a provider of financial products to middle-income households in the United States and Canada. The Company’s segments include Term Life Insurance, Investment and Savings Products, and Senior Health. The Company distributes the term life insurance products through its three-issuing life insurance company subsidiaries: Primerica Life Insurance Company (Primerica Life), National Benefit Life Insurance Company, and Primerica Life Insurance Company of Canada (Primerica Life Canada). The Investment and Savings Products segment includes retail and managed mutual funds and annuities distributed through licensed broker-dealer subsidiaries and includes segregated funds. It also distributes mutual fund and annuity products of several third-party companies in United States. The Company’s Senior Health segment consists of the distribution of Medicare-related insurance products underwritten by third-party health insurance carriers to eligible Medicare participants.