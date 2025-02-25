Follow us on:

Primerica, Inc. Share Price Target ‘$314.86’, now 14.4% Upside Potential

Broker Ratings

Primerica, Inc. with ticker code (PRI) have now 7 market analysts covering the stock. The analyst consensus now points to a rating of ‘hold’. The range between the high target price and low target price is between $345.00 and $288.00 and has a mean share price target at $314.86. (at the time of writing). Given that the stocks previous close was at $275.22 this indicates there is a potential upside of 14.4%. The day 50 moving average is $281.95 while the 200 day moving average is $263.47. The market cap for the company is 9.20B. The stock price is currently at: $275.71 USD

The potential market cap would be $10,524,572,833 based on the market consensus.

The company is not paying dividends at this time.

Other points of data to note are a P/E ratio of 13.13, revenue per share of $90.48 and a 4.07% return on assets.

Primerica, Inc. (Primerica) is a provider of financial products to middle-income households in the United States and Canada. The Company’s segments include Term Life Insurance, Investment and Savings Products, and Senior Health. The Company distributes the term life insurance products through its three-issuing life insurance company subsidiaries: Primerica Life Insurance Company (Primerica Life), National Benefit Life Insurance Company, and Primerica Life Insurance Company of Canada (Primerica Life Canada). The Investment and Savings Products segment includes retail and managed mutual funds and annuities distributed through licensed broker-dealer subsidiaries and includes segregated funds. It also distributes mutual fund and annuity products of several third-party companies in United States. The Company’s Senior Health segment consists of the distribution of Medicare-related insurance products underwritten by third-party health insurance carriers to eligible Medicare participants.

