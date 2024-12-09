Polaris Inc. – Consensus ‘buy’ rating and 24.4% Upside Potential

Polaris Inc. which can be found using ticker (PII) now have 14 confirmed analysts covering the stock with the consensus suggesting a rating of ‘buy’. The target price High/Low ranges between $110.00 and $62.00 calculating the mean target price we have $79.21. Given that the stocks previous close was at $63.68 this is indicating there is a potential upside of 24.4%. The 50 day moving average now sits at $73.16 while the 200 day moving average is $81.76. The company has a market capitalization of 3.55B. The stock price is currently at: $63.63 USD

The potential market cap would be $4,414,336,127 based on the market consensus.

The company is not paying dividends at this time.

Other points of data to note are a P/E ratio of 17.82, revenue per share of $137.74 and a 4.04% return on assets.

Polaris Inc. is engaged in designing, engineering, and manufacturing powersports vehicles that include off-road vehicles (ORV), including all-terrain vehicles (ATV) and side-by-side vehicles; snowmobiles; motorcycles; moto-roadsters; quadricycles; boats; and related Parts, Garments and Accessories (PG&A), as well as aftermarket accessories and apparel. Its products are sold online and through dealers and distributors principally located in the United States, Canada, Western Europe, Australia, and Mexico. Its segments include Off-Road, On-Road, and Marine. The Off-Road segment primarily consists of ORVs and snowmobiles. ORVs are four-wheel vehicles designed for off-road use and traversing a wide variety of terrain, including dunes, trails, and mud. On Road segment designs and manufactures motorcycles, moto-roadsters, light duty hauling, and passenger vehicles. Marine segment designs and manufactures boats which are designed to compete in key segments of the recreational marine industry.