Plus500 Ltd Report significant increase in levels of customer trading

Plus500 Ltd (LON:PLUS), a leading online service provider for trading Contracts for Difference internationally, today issued a trading update following the recent period of heightened volumes of trading across global financial markets. The Company is pleased to report a significant increase in levels of customer trading activity. The Group’s financial performance during the first quarter to date is consequently trending substantially ahead of the last quarter of 2019.

It is too early to say what impact this outperformance in the current quarter will have on the outcome for 2020 given heightened levels of volatility in the market may not persist, whilst the impact of Australian regulatory changes previously referred to is yet to be quantified.

Plus500 will issue further trading updates as appropriate, with its first quarter update scheduled as usual to be issued in April.

