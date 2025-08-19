Plus500 gains approval to open representative office in Colombia

Plus500 Limited (LON:PLUS), a global multi‐asset fintech group operating proprietary technology-based trading platforms, has announced that it has obtained authorisation from the Colombian Financial Superintendence (SFC) to establish a new representative office in Colombia.

This authorisation represents Plus500’s first strategic expansion into Latin America, further reinforcing the Group’s global footprint and enhancing its ability to engage with customers in this fast-growing region. The new Colombia office will allow the Group to establish enhanced relationships with local stakeholders and to ultimately deliver a localised and more tailored service proposition to Colombian customers in the OTC market.

Building on this initial entry, the Group plans to expand its local proposition progressively by introducing an omni-channel suite of innovative products, strengthening customer engagement and supporting long-term growth.

David Zruia, Chief Executive Officer of Plus500, commented: “We are delighted to have obtained authorisation to enter the Colombian market. This is another significant milestone reflecting our commitment to growing the Group’s presence in new markets worldwide, while ensuring that we continue to operate in full compliance with local regulatory frameworks. This authorisation represents an important step in establishing our position in Latin America. Plus500 remains focused on delivering long-term, sustainable growth by expanding into new territories, enhancing its technology-led trading platforms, developing innovative new products and services for customers and maintaining the highest regulatory standards.”