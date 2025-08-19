Follow us on:

Linkedin Facebook

Plus500 gains approval to open representative office in Colombia

Plus500 Ltd

Plus500 Limited (LON:PLUS), a global multi‐asset fintech group operating proprietary technology-based trading platforms, has announced that it has obtained authorisation from the Colombian Financial Superintendence (SFC) to establish a new representative office in Colombia.

This authorisation represents Plus500’s first strategic expansion into Latin America, further reinforcing the Group’s global footprint and enhancing its ability to engage with customers in this fast-growing region. The new Colombia office will allow the Group to establish enhanced relationships with local stakeholders and to ultimately deliver a localised and more tailored service proposition to Colombian customers in the OTC market.

Building on this initial entry, the Group plans to expand its local proposition progressively by introducing an omni-channel suite of innovative products, strengthening customer engagement and supporting long-term growth.

David Zruia, Chief Executive Officer of Plus500, commented:

“We are delighted to have obtained authorisation to enter the Colombian market. This is another significant milestone reflecting our commitment to growing the Group’s presence in new markets worldwide, while ensuring that we continue to operate in full compliance with local regulatory frameworks. This authorisation represents an important step in establishing our position in Latin America.

Plus500 remains focused on delivering long-term, sustainable growth by expanding into new territories, enhancing its technology-led trading platforms, developing innovative new products and services for customers and maintaining the highest regulatory standards.”

Share on:
Find more news, interviews, share price & company profile here for:

    Latest Company News

      Latest interviews

      View all interviews 

      Company Presentations

      View all Company Presentations

      Brokers Talk

      View all Broker Talk

      FTSE 100 News

      Search

      Search

      Green News

      View all Sustainable sectors, Plcs and news  

      Q&A's

      View all Question and Answers

      Funds

      View all Funds, Market Insights and news

      UK Broker Ratings

      Hardman & Co

      Don't Miss Our News Alerts

      Subscribe Free

      Find us on:

      Linkedin Facebook

      Useful links

      Disclaimer

      You understand and agree that no content published on the Site constitutes a recommendation that any particular security, portfolio of securities, transaction, or investment strategy is suitable or advisable for any specific person. You further understand that none of the information providers or their affiliates will advise you personally concerning the nature, potential, advisability, value or suitability of any particular stock, share, security, portfolio of securities, transaction, investment strategy, or other matter. We openly disclose that we and our contributors may have interests in investments and/or providers of services referred to within the website and that we receive remuneration from certain of the companies referred to on this website.

      © 2025 – DirectorsTalk Interviews. All rights reserved. Reproduction in whole or in part, in any form or medium without express written permission is prohibited.

      Follow us on Social Media:

      Home X-twitter Linkedin Facebook Spotify Apple