Plus500 forms strategic partnership with US trading platform Topstep

Plus500 plc (LON:PLUS), a global multi-asset fintech group operating proprietary technology-based trading platforms, has announced that it has entered into a strategic partnership with Topstep, a leading US-based trading education and evaluation platform, under which Plus500 will exclusively provide clearing and technology infrastructure for Topstep Brokerage and Topstep’s broader Enterprise.

Through this partnership, Topstep’s large and active trader community will gain direct access to live CME Group exchange markets via Plus500’s institutional-grade clearing, order routing, and risk management technology. By integrating Plus500’s robust infrastructure with Topstep’s mission to educate and empower the next generation of traders, the collaboration will deliver a secure, scalable, and structured trading environment that enhances market access, learning and performance.

This collaboration accelerates Topstep’s transition from an educational platform into a full-service brokerage, marking a key growth step for both parties. It also serves as a testament to Plus500’s technological strength and scalability, enabling the Group to expand into adjacent growth opportunities, reach a broader client base, and extend its proposition within the trader education space.

David Zruia, Chief Executive Officer of Plus500, commented: “Our partnership with Topstep marks another significant step in Plus500’s expansion across the US futures market. Topstep’s extensive customer base and strong brand presence make this partnership a major opportunity for Plus500 to expand its US footprint. By leveraging our institutional-grade infrastructure, we aim to drive stronger customer acquisition, unlock new revenue streams, and deliver sustainable growth for both companies.”

Michael Patak, Founder and CEO of Topstep, commented: “Our mission has always been to help traders succeed and by partnering exclusively with Plus500, this ensures we can offer our customers a best-in-class brokerage experience backed by world-class technology. Together, we’re expanding opportunities for active traders and strengthening the foundations for sustainable growth.”