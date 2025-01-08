Planet Fitness, Inc. Share Price Target ‘$106.46’, now 5.1% Upside Potential

Planet Fitness, Inc. with ticker code (PLNT) now have 18 confirmed analysts covering the stock with the consensus suggesting a rating of ‘buy’. The target price High/Low ranges between $150.00 and $84.00 calculating the mean target share price we have $106.46. (at the time of writing). Now with the previous closing price of $101.29 this indicates there is a potential upside of 5.1%. The day 50 moving average is $95.69 and the 200 day MA is $78.21. The company has a market cap of 8.33B. The current share price for the company is: $98.45 USD

The potential market cap would be $8,753,118,400 based on the market consensus.

The company is not paying dividends at this time.

Other points of data to note are a P/E ratio of 52.93, revenue per share of $12.19 and a 6.55% return on assets.

Planet Fitness, Inc. is a franchisor and operator of fitness centers in the United States. The Company operates through three segments: Franchise; Corporate-owned stores, and Equipment. The Franchise segment includes operations related to the Company’s franchising business in the United States, Puerto Rico, the Dominican Republic and Canada. The Corporate-owned stores segment includes operations with respect to all corporate-owned stores throughout the United States and Canada. The Equipment segment includes the sale of equipment to franchisee-owned stores. As of June 18, 2019, it had approximately 13.6 million members and 1806 stores in 50 states, the District of Columbia, Puerto Rico, Canada and the Dominican Republic.