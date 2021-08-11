Phoenix Group delivers a strong H1 performance with £872m of cash generation

Phoenix Group Holdings PLC (LON:PHNX) has announced its 2021 half year results.

Financial highlights

Delivering cash

· Strong cash generation1 of £872m in H1 2021 (H1 2020: £433m) has more than doubled reflecting the scale of the enlarged Group; on track to deliver at top end of £1.5bn-to-£1.6bn target range for FY 2021.

· Interim dividend of 24.1p per share declared (2020 interim: 23.4p per share).

Delivering resilience

· Resilient balance sheet reflected in a Solvency II surplus of £5.1bn2 as at 30 June 2021 (31 December 2020: £5.3bn3) following a £0.2bn debt repayment in March 2021.

· Shareholder Capital Coverage Ratio2,4 of 166% as at 30 June 2021, comfortably within the Group’s target range of 140%-to-180% (31 December 2020: 164%).

· Leverage ratio5 of 28% as at 30 June 2021 is within target range of 25%-to-30% (31 December 2020: 28%).

Delivering growth

· £412m of new business long-term cash generation comprises £206m completed in H1 2021 and a further £206m subsequently completed in July 2021 through an additional c.£1bn buy-in tranche of the Pearl Pension Scheme (H1 2020: £358m6).

· Capital strain on all BPA new business reduced to 6% (FY 2020: 8% external deals and 12% Pearl Pension Scheme) reflecting expected efficiencies from internal model harmonisation.

Other key financial metrics

· Group operating profit of £527m in H1 2021 (H1 2020: £361m).

· Assets under administration of £304bn as at 30 June 2021 (31 December 2020: £338bn) due to the planned disposals of the Wrap SIPP, Onshore Bond and TIP products to abrdn plc and of Ark Life7.

Continuing to deliver on our strategic priorities

· Acquired and now taken ownership of the Standard Life brand, which will be invested in to support future growth.

· Maximising shareholder value from our European operations through the sale of Ark Life for a total cash consideration of €230m (£197m8) equating to 0.91x Solvency II Own Funds.

· Fitch credit rating upgraded to AA- reflecting the resilience of the Phoenix Group’s business model.

· Internal model harmonisation application submitted in March 2021 with a final decision expected from the PRA by the end of September 2021; estimated increase of £0.4bn to the Group’s Solvency II surplus and £0.1bn to future cash generation.

· High quality £33bn shareholder debt portfolio is 99% investment grade with only 19% rated BBB and 2% BBB-

· 67% year-on-year increase in illiquid asset origination in H1 2021 with £1.3bn of assets originated (H1 2020: £0.8bn).

· £276m Solvency II benefit from H1 2021 management actions including £208m from business-as-usual actions such as illiquid origination and asset risk management, and £68m of integration synergies from Standard Life and ReAssure.

· Strong customer satisfaction scores maintained at >90%, exceeding our targets; our investment in digital is resonating with customers with a 34% year-on-year increase in mobile app logins.

Sustainability is at the core of our purpose and a key enabler of our strategy

· More than doubled the Phoenix Group’s investment in ESG-related illiquid assets to £788m (H1 2020: £340m).

· Joined net-zero asset owner alliance and Race to Zero campaign, with an open letter sent to our asset management partners to drive change in the responsible investment eco-system.

· On track to reduce Scope 1 and Scope 2 greenhouse gas emissions from occupied premises per FTE intensity by 20% in 2021, with all occupied premises using 100% renewable electricity by the end of 2021.

· On track to deliver target of engaging 75% of our suppliers on decarbonisation plans with 55% engaged YTD.