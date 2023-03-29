Twitter Linkedin Facebook Youtube Amazon Spotify

Philip Morris International Inc – Consensus ‘Buy’ rating and 22.4% Upside Potential

Philip Morris International Inc which can be found using ticker (PM) have now 16 analysts in total covering the stock. The consensus rating is pointing to ‘Buy’. The target price High/Low ranges between 130 and 90 and has a mean target at $113.38. Given that the stocks previous close was at $92.60 this is indicating there is a potential upside of 22.4%. There is a 50 day moving average of $99.47 and the 200 moving average now moves to $96.71. The total market capitalization for the company now stands at $146,259m. You can visit the company’s website by visiting: https://www.pmi.com

The potential market cap would be $179,081m based on the market consensus.

Philip Morris International Inc. operates as a tobacco company working to delivers a smoke-free future and evolving portfolio for the long-term to include products outside of the tobacco and nicotine sector. The company’s product portfolio primarily consists of cigarettes and smoke-free products, including heat-not-burn, vapor, and oral nicotine products that are sold in markets outside the United States. The company offers its smoke-free products under the HBLENDS, EETS, HEETS Creations, HEETS Dimensions, HEETS Marlboro, HEETS FROM MARLBORO, Marlboro Dimensions, Marlboro HeatSticks, Parliament HeatSticks, SENTIA, and TEREA brands, as well as the KT&G-licensed brands, Fiit, and Miix. It also sells its products under the Marlboro, Parliament, Bond Street, Chesterfield, L&M, Lark, and Philip Morris brands. In addition, the company owns various cigarette brands, such as Dji Sam Soe and Sampoerna A in Indonesia; and Fortune and Jackpot in the Philippines. The company sells its smoke-free products in 73 markets. Philip Morris International Inc. was incorporated in 1987 and is headquartered in Stamford, Connecticut.

The company has a dividend yield of 5.49% with the ex dividend date set at 22-3-2023 (DMY).

Other points of data to note are a P/E ratio of 16.22, revenue per share of 20.49 and a 15.05% return on assets.

