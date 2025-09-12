Follow us on:

Linkedin Facebook

Peoplevoice Ai Employee Intelligence

Tern plc

The proposition is simple yet strategically compelling. PeopleVoice creates a secure data structure that unites information from surveys, transcripts, and performance metrics, then applies advanced analytics to reveal patterns. By segmenting staff into personas and subgroups, it allows leadership to see not just what is happening across a workforce but why it is happening. For example, rather than relying on engagement scores, a firm can understand which types of employees are at risk of leaving and what interventions might shift the outcome.

The relevance extends beyond human resources teams. Attrition costs, productivity shifts, and wellbeing programmes ultimately flow into financial performance. If a tool like PeopleVoice can give senior management evidence to quantify the return on investment of cultural or operational initiatives, then its reach goes straight to the boardroom. That kind of quantifiable evidence is precisely what executives require when balancing budgets against intangible factors like morale or inclusion.

If adoption demonstrates that PeopleVoice reduces attrition, increases engagement, or translates wellbeing programmes into measurable outcomes, then demand could accelerate quickly. Investors should watch for evidence of recurring revenues, customer retention, and expansion across industries. These will be the indicators that the platform has moved from concept to indispensable tool.

Tern plc (LON:TERN) backs exciting, high growth IoT innovators in Europe. They provide support and create a genuinely collaborative environment for talented, well-motivated teams.

Share on:
Find more news, interviews, share price & company profile here for:

Latest Company News

Tern Plc

Tern Plc delivers stronger interim results with reduced loss and portfolio growth

Tern Plc reported improved interim results for the six months to 30 June 2025, with a 64% reduction in loss, disciplined cost control, and a new strategic investment in Sure Ventures plc. The company also strengthened portfolio support through successful fundraises.
Tern plc

Tern appoints Rob Stevens as adviser on shareholder relations

Tern Plc has appointed private shareholder Rob Stevens as an adviser to support investor communications and market engagement. He has been conditionally granted 1,000,000 share options at 1.70p, vesting over three years, subject to shareholder approval at a future general meeting.
Tern plc

Tern Plc raises £642,486 through underwritten Open Offer

Tern Plc’s underwritten Open Offer achieved a 43 per cent take‑up, with qualifying shareholders subscribing for 27,704,433 shares. CMC Markets UK plc, as underwriter, will take up the remaining 36,544,213 shares.
Tern Plc

Tern secures £45,000 bridging loan ahead of open offer

Tern Plc has obtained a £45,000 unsecured bridging loan from a vehicle controlled by its non‑board CEO at an effective 12 % annual interest rate to meet an investment commitment ahead of its underwritten open offer of c.£642,486 expected on 31 July 2025.
Tern plc

Tern launches £642,486 underwritten Open Offer

Tern Plc is raising approximately £642,486 before expenses through an underwritten Open Offer of 64,248,646 shares at 1.00p each, a 16.7 per cent discount.
Tern plc

Tern strengthens strategic position ahead of AGM

Tern Plc (LON:TERN) is set to hold its Annual General Meeting on June 30, 2025. Key resolutions focus on crucial financial strategies for growth and shareholder value.

Latest interviews

View all interviews 

Company Presentations

View all Company Presentations

BrokersTalk

View all Broker Talk

FTSE 100 News

Search

Search

Green News

View all Sustainable sectors, Plcs and news  

Q&A's

View all Question and Answers

Funds

View all Funds, Market Insights and news

UK Broker Ratings

Hardman & Co

Don't Miss Our News Alerts

Subscribe Free

Find us on:

Linkedin Facebook

Follow us on Social Media:

Home X-twitter Linkedin Facebook Spotify Apple