Pensana Plc to delist from ASX 24th February

Pensana Plc (LON:PRE) has given notice to the Australian Stock Exchange (ASX) for the voluntary suspension from the official list. The Company’s continues to be listed on the Main Market of the London Stock Exchange and this will be its sole listing following the de-listing as expected on the 24 February 2021.

Pensana plc provides the following information for the purpose of ASX Listing Rule 17.2:

• The Company securities be suspended pending the delisting of PM8 from the Official List on 24 February 2021;

• the Company expects the suspension will remain in place until the Company is delisted on 24 February 2021;

• the Company is not aware of any reason why the suspension should not be granted; and

• the Company is not aware of any other information necessary to inform the market about the suspension.

ASX Listing Rule 17.2 is a provision under which an entity many request its securities, or a class of them, to be suspended.