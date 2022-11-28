Pensana plc pleased with progress at Saltend and Longonjo

Following the Company’s operational update of 26 October 2022, Pensana Plc (LON:PRE) has now reported that Project Delivery Teams for each of the Saltend and Longonjo projects have moved on-site and have commenced the early construction programmes.

Saltend

At Saltend, the Company’s principal contractor, Wood, is on-site, overseeing Yorkshire Water’s nominated contractor for the relocation of existing pipework along the site’s western boundary. This is progressing well as part of the activities to enable the main contractual works to commence early in the New Year.

The contracts for the earthworks have been assessed for imminent award, per the construction plan schedule, and are overseen by the Wood, which has been appointed to supervise these contracts alongside Pensana’s recently appointed owners’ team construction manager, Mark O’Rourke.

Saltend now has 24/7 site security following the installation of the construction offices, security and welfare cabins and the development of the site access locations.

Longonjo

The Longonjo earthworks and civils contractor, Grupo Nov, has mobilised to site. Ground clearing of the area for the main construction camp has been undertaken. The fabrication of the construction camp buildings by Bushtec at their plant in South Africa, is progressing well and is on schedule for delivery to site in January 2023.

Kick-off site sessions were held with the sub-contractors appointed for site electrical reticulation (Electra) and main HT/LT sub-stations (Enerline), who completed their pre-mobilisation site inspections alongside the Pensana owners’ team.

Contractors associated with the process water supply (ERM), tailings storage facilities (SRK), and waste management services (AES) have participated as part of the ongoing detailed design development workstreams.

Under the Stakeholder Engagement Program, updates on the Longonjo site activities were presented by Project Director, Kevin Botha, to the Governor of Huambo and the Longonjo Administrator.

Sessions have been held with Port of Lobito operations and local suppliers of construction materials to confirm arrangements for the main construction requirements.

Environment Social Governance (ESG)

Pensana’s ESG commitment to ensure direct long-term economic benefit to Longonjo’s local communities is progressing well. Demonstration farming plots have been installed on a dedicated area with multiple purposes of livelihood restoration. This has demonstrated increased yields and crop optimisation, providing food security for the Longonjo operations and delivering economic benefit to the region. The demonstration plots also allow Pensana to assess the most successful strategies to increase and enhance the natural habitat, leading to an overall biodiversity net gain.

Operational readiness

Recruitment of key operational personnel for both Saltend and Longonjo is continuing. The intention is for key operators to be part of the construction process to assist them moving seamlessly into commissioning.