Follow us on:

Linkedin Facebook

Pearson plc 7.6% potential upside indicated by JP Morgan Cazenove

Broker Ratings
[shareaholic app="share_buttons" id_name="post_below_content"]

Pearson plc with ticker (LON:PSON) now has a potential upside of 7.6% according to JP Morgan Cazenove.

PSON.L

JP Morgan Cazenove set a target price of 1,400 GBX for the company, which when compared to the Pearson plc share price of 1,302 GBX at opening today (10/01/2025) indicates a potential upside of 7.6%. Trading has ranged between 924 (52 week low) and 1,316 (52 week high) with an average of 1,254,092 shares exchanging hands daily. The market capitalisation at the time of writing is £8,664,773,724.

Pearson plc is a learning company with its principal operations in the education, assessment and certifications markets. The Company provides digital content, learning experiences, assessments, qualifications and data in the learning market. The Company’s divisions include Assessment & Qualifications, Virtual Learning, English Language Learning, Workforce Skills and Higher Education. The Assessment & Qualifications division includes Pearson VUE, US Student Assessment, Clinical Assessment, UK GCSE and A Levels and International academic qualifications and associated courseware including the English-speaking Canadian and Australian K-12 businesses. The Virtual Learning division includes virtual schools and online program management. The English Language Learning division includes Pearson Test of English, Institutional Courseware and English Online Solutions. The Workforce Skills division includes BTEC, GED, TalentLens, Faethm, Credly, Pearson College and Apprenticeships.



Twitter
LinkedIn
Facebook
Email
Reddit
Telegram
WhatsApp
Pocket
Find more news, interviews, share price & company profile here for:

    Latest Company News

    Broker Ratings

    Pearson plc 10.6% potential upside indicated by JP Morgan Cazenove

    Broker Ratings

    Pearson plc 12.8% potential upside indicated by JP Morgan

    Pearson Plc reports strong H1 2024 results with steady growth and positive outlook

    Pearson plc (LON:PSON) reports robust H1 2024 results with steady sales and adjusted operating profit. Guidance for 2024 and 2025 remains unchanged.
    Broker Ratings

    Pearson plc 4.5% potential upside indicated by Deutsche

    Pearson plc 2024 Q1 Trading Update with Strong Operational Progress and Growth Momentum

    Pearson plc (LON:PSON) has released its 2024 Q1 Trading Update, showing strong operational progress and growth momentum for the second half of the year.
    Broker Ratings

    Pearson plc 21.1% potential upside indicated by JP Morgan Cazenove

      Latest interviews

      View all interviews 

      Company Presentations

      View all Company Presentations

      Brokers Talk

      View all Broker Talk

      FTSE 100 News

      Search

      Search

      Green News

      View all Sustainable sectors, Plcs and news  

      Q&A's

      View all Question and Answers

      Funds

      View all Funds, Market Insights and news

      UK Broker Ratings

      Hardman & Co

      Don't Miss Our News Alerts

      Subscribe Free

      Find us on:

      Linkedin Facebook

      Useful links

      Disclaimer

      You understand and agree that no content published on the Site constitutes a recommendation that any particular security, portfolio of securities, transaction, or investment strategy is suitable or advisable for any specific person. You further understand that none of the information providers or their affiliates will advise you personally concerning the nature, potential, advisability, value or suitability of any particular stock, share, security, portfolio of securities, transaction, investment strategy, or other matter. We openly disclose that we and our contributors may have interests in investments and/or providers of services referred to within the website and that we receive remuneration from certain of the companies referred to on this website.

      © 2025 – DirectorsTalk Interviews. All rights reserved. Reproduction in whole or in part, in any form or medium without express written permission is prohibited.