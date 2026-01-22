Paycom Software, Inc. (PAYC): Analyst Consensus Points to 36% Potential Upside

Paycom Software, Inc. (NASDAQ: PAYC) has garnered significant attention in the technology sector, particularly within the software application industry. Based in Oklahoma City, Oklahoma, Paycom is known for its robust cloud-based human capital management (HCM) solutions tailored to small and mid-sized businesses in the United States. Its extensive suite of services covers various aspects of the employee lifecycle, from recruitment to retirement, offering tools such as talent acquisition, time and labor management, payroll applications, and talent management, among others.

The company’s current market capitalization stands at $8.39 billion, with its stock priced at $149.18. Over the past year, Paycom has experienced a trading range between $147.48 and $265.71, reflecting the volatility that many tech stocks have faced. Despite this, Paycom’s forward-looking valuation remains attractive, with a forward P/E ratio of 14.81, suggesting potential value for growth-oriented investors.

One of the standout metrics for Paycom is its revenue growth rate of 9.20%, coupled with a healthy return on equity of 28.56%. These figures underscore the company’s efficiency in generating profits relative to its equity base, which is an encouraging sign for investors. Additionally, Paycom’s free cash flow of over $370 million provides a solid foundation for continued investment in its expanding suite of services and potential shareholder returns.

For income-focused investors, Paycom offers a dividend yield of 1.01% with a conservative payout ratio of 18.63%, indicating plenty of room for future dividend increases as the company grows.

Analysts currently hold a mixed view on Paycom with seven buy ratings and 14 hold ratings. However, no sell ratings suggest a general consensus of stability or potential growth. The average target price of $203.35 implies a significant potential upside of 36.31% from the current price, highlighting the stock’s potential attractiveness, especially if the company continues its trajectory of revenue and profit growth.

From a technical perspective, Paycom’s stock is presently trading below its 50-day and 200-day moving averages of $160.87 and $209.02, respectively. The Relative Strength Index (RSI) of 44.41 indicates that the stock is neither overbought nor oversold, providing a neutral position for potential investors to consider. The MACD and Signal Line indicators, both in negative territory, suggest a cautious approach may be warranted, but could also signal a potential entry point for those looking to capitalize on a reversal.

Overall, Paycom Software, Inc. presents a compelling investment opportunity, particularly for those seeking exposure to the technology sector’s promising growth areas. Its comprehensive HCM platform, consistent revenue growth, and robust cash flow position it well for future success. Investors willing to navigate the near-term market volatility may find significant value in Paycom, especially given the analyst consensus pointing towards a substantial upside potential.