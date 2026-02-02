Merit Medical Systems, Inc. (MMSI) Stock Analysis: Unlocking a Potential 28.25% Upside

Merit Medical Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ: MMSI), a prominent player in the healthcare sector, focuses on designing and manufacturing single-use medical products critical for interventional, diagnostic, and therapeutic procedures. With a market cap of $4.81 billion, this Utah-based company stands out in the Medical Instruments & Supplies industry, making it a compelling consideration for investors looking for robust growth potential.

Currently trading at $81.09, Merit Medical’s stock has seen a slight daily increase of 0.01%, positioning it near the lower end of its 52-week range of $78.99 to $109.92. Despite this, analyst sentiment remains bullish, with 9 buy ratings and a single hold recommendation. The consensus price target averages at $104.00, suggesting a notable 28.25% upside potential from current levels.

A closer look at Merit Medical’s valuation reveals a forward P/E ratio of 20.04, indicating favorable expectations for the company’s future earnings. The company’s performance metrics further underscore its growth trajectory; Merit Medical reports a robust revenue growth rate of 13.00% and earnings per share (EPS) of 1.97. Additionally, the company has a return on equity (ROE) of 8.30%, signifying efficient use of shareholder funds to generate earnings.

While the company doesn’t offer a dividend yield, maintaining a payout ratio of 0.00%, it presents a healthy free cash flow of approximately $199.78 million, providing ample room for reinvestment into its operations and potential strategic expansions.

From a technical standpoint, the stock’s 50-day moving average is $85.46, and the 200-day moving average is $88.09, suggesting the stock is currently trading below these levels. The relative strength index (RSI) of 36.53 indicates that the stock is approaching oversold territory, which may present a buying opportunity for value-seeking investors. However, a negative MACD of -1.55 paired with a signal line of -1.24 suggests bearish momentum, warranting cautious optimism.

Merit Medical’s diverse product portfolio spans cardiovascular and endoscopy segments, offering innovations such as micropuncture kits, angiographic needles, and custom procedural solutions. The company’s strategic distribution channels, including direct sales and partnerships with original equipment manufacturers, bolster its market reach across hospitals and alternate site-based healthcare providers.

For investors, Merit Medical Systems presents a solid investment prospect, backed by its strong industry positioning, significant growth metrics, and robust analyst confidence. While there are certain technical indicators that suggest caution, the company’s overall fundamentals and the potential for a 28.25% upside make it a stock worth watching for those seeking exposure in the healthcare sector.