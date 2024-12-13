Olin Corporation Share Price Target ‘$48.35’, now 26.8% Upside Potential

Olin Corporation with ticker code (OLN) have now 17 analysts in total covering the stock. The consensus rating is pointing to ‘hold’. The range between the high target price and low target price is between $70.00 and $41.00 calculating the average target share price we see $48.35. (at the time of writing). Now with the previous closing price of $38.14 this now indicates there is a potential upside of 26.8%. Also worth taking note is the 50 day moving average now sits at $43.57 and the 200 moving average now moves to $48.44. The company has a market capitalization of 4.45B. The stock price is currently at: $38.09 USD

The potential market cap would be $5,637,805,418 based on the market consensus.

The company is not paying dividends at this time.

Other points of data to note are a P/E ratio of 30.23, revenue per share of $54.45 and a 3.17% return on assets.

Olin Corporation is a manufacturer concentrated in three business segments: Chlor Alkali Products and Vinyls, Epoxy and Winchester. The Chlor Alkali products and Vinyls segment manufactures and sells chlorine and caustic soda, ethylene dichloride and vinyl chloride monomer, methyl chloride, methylene chloride, chloroform, carbon tetrachloride, perchloroethylene, hydrochloric acid, hydrogen, bleach products and potassium hydroxide. The Epoxy segment produces and sells a full range of epoxy materials and precursors, including aromatics (acetone, bisphenol, cumene and phenol), allyl chloride, epichlorohydrin, liquid epoxy resins, solid epoxy resins and systems and growth products, such as converted epoxy resins and additives. The Winchester segment produces and sells sporting ammunition, reloading components, small caliber military ammunition and components, and industrial cartridges. Its application includes water treatment, alumina, pulp and paper, and urethanes.