Olin Corporation Share Price Target ‘$33.88’, now 19.4% Upside Potential

Olin Corporation which can be found using ticker (OLN) now have 17 market analysts covering the stock. The analyst consensus now points to a rating of ‘hold’. The target price High/Low ranges between $50.00 and $28.00 suggesting an average analyst share price target price of $33.88. (at the time of writing). Given that the stocks previous close was at $28.37 this is indicating there is a potential upside of 19.4%. The day 50 moving average is $32.75 and the 200 day MA is $43.04. The total market capitalization for the company now stands at 3.20B. The stock price is currently at: $27.68 USD

The potential market cap would be $3,824,843,330 based on the market consensus.

The company is not paying dividends at this time.

Other points of data to note are a P/E ratio of 30.42, revenue per share of $55.52 and a 2.91% return on assets.

Olin Corporation is a manufacturer concentrated in three business segments: Chlor Alkali Products and Vinyls, Epoxy and Winchester. The Chlor Alkali products and Vinyls segment manufactures and sells chlorine and caustic soda, ethylene dichloride and vinyl chloride monomer, methyl chloride, methylene chloride, chloroform, carbon tetrachloride, perchloroethylene, hydrochloric acid, hydrogen, bleach products and potassium hydroxide. The Epoxy segment produces and sells a full range of epoxy materials and precursors, including aromatics (acetone, bisphenol, cumene and phenol), allyl chloride, epichlorohydrin, liquid epoxy resins, solid epoxy resins and systems and growth products, such as converted epoxy resins and additives. The Winchester segment produces and sells sporting ammunition, reloading components, small caliber military ammunition and components, and industrial cartridges. Its application includes water treatment, alumina, pulp and paper, and urethanes.