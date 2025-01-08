Olin Corporation Share Price Target ‘$45.31’, now 38.7% Upside Potential

Olin Corporation with ticker code (OLN) have now 16 market analysts covering the stock. The analyst consensus now points to a rating of ‘none’. The range between the high target price and low target price is between $57.00 and $38.00 suggesting an average analyst share price target price of $45.31. (at the time of writing). Given that the stocks previous close was at $32.67 this indicates there is a potential upside of 38.7%. There is a 50 day moving average of $39.24 and the 200 day moving average is $46.55. The total market capitalization for the company now stands at 3.75B. The stock price is currently at: $32.13 USD

The potential market cap would be $5,195,929,734 based on the market consensus.

The company is not paying dividends at this time.

Other points of data to note are a P/E ratio of 25.5, revenue per share of $54.45 and a 3.17% return on assets.

Olin Corporation is a manufacturer concentrated in three business segments: Chlor Alkali Products and Vinyls, Epoxy and Winchester. The Chlor Alkali products and Vinyls segment manufactures and sells chlorine and caustic soda, ethylene dichloride and vinyl chloride monomer, methyl chloride, methylene chloride, chloroform, carbon tetrachloride, perchloroethylene, hydrochloric acid, hydrogen, bleach products and potassium hydroxide. The Epoxy segment produces and sells a full range of epoxy materials and precursors, including aromatics (acetone, bisphenol, cumene and phenol), allyl chloride, epichlorohydrin, liquid epoxy resins, solid epoxy resins and systems and growth products, such as converted epoxy resins and additives. The Winchester segment produces and sells sporting ammunition, reloading components, small caliber military ammunition and components, and industrial cartridges. Its application includes water treatment, alumina, pulp and paper, and urethanes.