Follow us on:

Linkedin Facebook

Olin Corporation – Consensus ‘hold’ rating and 24.7% Upside Potential

Broker Ratings
[shareaholic app="share_buttons" id_name="post_below_content"]

Olin Corporation with ticker code (OLN) now have 16 market analysts covering the stock. The analyst consensus now points to a rating of ‘hold’. The range between the high target price and low target price is between $50.00 and $31.00 suggesting an average Analsyt target price of $41.81. Given that the stocks previous close was at $33.52 and the analysts are correct then there would likely be a percentage uptick in value of 24.7%. The 50 day moving average now sits at $38.19 and the 200 moving average now moves to $45.79. The market cap for the company is 3.90B. The current share price for the company is: $33.48 USD

The potential market cap would be $4,869,352,425 based on the market consensus.

The company is not paying dividends at this time.

Other points of data to note are a P/E ratio of 26.57, revenue per share of $54.45 and a 3.17% return on assets.

Olin Corporation is a manufacturer concentrated in three business segments: Chlor Alkali Products and Vinyls, Epoxy and Winchester. The Chlor Alkali products and Vinyls segment manufactures and sells chlorine and caustic soda, ethylene dichloride and vinyl chloride monomer, methyl chloride, methylene chloride, chloroform, carbon tetrachloride, perchloroethylene, hydrochloric acid, hydrogen, bleach products and potassium hydroxide. The Epoxy segment produces and sells a full range of epoxy materials and precursors, including aromatics (acetone, bisphenol, cumene and phenol), allyl chloride, epichlorohydrin, liquid epoxy resins, solid epoxy resins and systems and growth products, such as converted epoxy resins and additives. The Winchester segment produces and sells sporting ammunition, reloading components, small caliber military ammunition and components, and industrial cartridges. Its application includes water treatment, alumina, pulp and paper, and urethanes.

Twitter
LinkedIn
Facebook
Email
Reddit
Telegram
WhatsApp
Pocket
Find more news, interviews, share price & company profile here for:

    Latest Company News

    Broker Ratings

    Olin Corporation Share Price Target ‘$45.31’, now 38.7% Upside Potential

    Broker Ratings

    Olin Corporation – Consensus ‘hold’ rating and 34.1% Upside Potential

    Broker Ratings

    Olin Corporation Share Price Target ‘$45.31’, now 35.5% Upside Potential

    Broker Ratings

    Olin Corporation Share Price Target ‘$48.35’, now 26.8% Upside Potential

    Broker Ratings

    Olin Corporation – Consensus ‘none’ rating and 19.5% Upside Potential

    Broker Ratings

    Olin Corporation – Consensus ‘none’ rating and 15.1% Upside Potential

      Latest interviews

      View all interviews 

      Company Presentations

      View all Company Presentations

      Brokers Talk

      View all Broker Talk

      FTSE 100 News

      Search

      Search

      Green News

      View all Sustainable sectors, Plcs and news  

      Q&A's

      View all Question and Answers

      Funds

      View all Funds, Market Insights and news

      UK Broker Ratings

      Hardman & Co

      Don't Miss Our News Alerts

      Subscribe Free

      Find us on:

      Linkedin Facebook

      Useful links

      Disclaimer

      You understand and agree that no content published on the Site constitutes a recommendation that any particular security, portfolio of securities, transaction, or investment strategy is suitable or advisable for any specific person. You further understand that none of the information providers or their affiliates will advise you personally concerning the nature, potential, advisability, value or suitability of any particular stock, share, security, portfolio of securities, transaction, investment strategy, or other matter. We openly disclose that we and our contributors may have interests in investments and/or providers of services referred to within the website and that we receive remuneration from certain of the companies referred to on this website.

      © 2025 – DirectorsTalk Interviews. All rights reserved. Reproduction in whole or in part, in any form or medium without express written permission is prohibited.