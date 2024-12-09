Olin Corporation – Consensus ‘none’ rating and 19.5% Upside Potential

Olin Corporation with ticker code (OLN) have now 16 analysts in total covering the stock. The consensus rating is pointing to ‘none’. The target price High/Low ranges between $70.00 and $41.00 calculating the mean target price we have $49.00. Given that the stocks previous close was at $41.01 and the analysts are correct then there would likely be a percentage uptick in value of 19.5%. There is a 50 day moving average of $44.07 and the 200 day moving average is $48.63. The company has a market cap of 4.81B. The stock price is currently at: $41.27 USD

The potential market cap would be $5,749,425,096 based on the market consensus.

The company is not paying dividends at this time.

Other points of data to note are a P/E ratio of 32.75, revenue per share of $54.45 and a 3.17% return on assets.

Olin Corporation is a manufacturer concentrated in three business segments: Chlor Alkali Products and Vinyls, Epoxy and Winchester. The Chlor Alkali products and Vinyls segment manufactures and sells chlorine and caustic soda, ethylene dichloride and vinyl chloride monomer, methyl chloride, methylene chloride, chloroform, carbon tetrachloride, perchloroethylene, hydrochloric acid, hydrogen, bleach products and potassium hydroxide. The Epoxy segment produces and sells a full range of epoxy materials and precursors, including aromatics (acetone, bisphenol, cumene and phenol), allyl chloride, epichlorohydrin, liquid epoxy resins, solid epoxy resins and systems and growth products, such as converted epoxy resins and additives. The Winchester segment produces and sells sporting ammunition, reloading components, small caliber military ammunition and components, and industrial cartridges. Its application includes water treatment, alumina, pulp and paper, and urethanes.