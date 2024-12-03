Olin Corporation – Consensus ‘none’ rating and 15.1% Upside Potential

Olin Corporation which can be found using ticker (OLN) have now 16 confirmed analysts covering the stock with the consensus suggesting a rating of ‘none’. The range between the high target price and low target price is between $70.00 and $41.00 with the average target price sitting at $49.00. Now with the previous closing price of $42.59 this would imply there is now a potential upside of 15.1%. The day 50 moving average is $44.43 while the 200 day moving average is $48.83. The total market capitalization for the company now stands at 5.07B. Currently the stock stands at: $43.45 USD

The potential market cap would be $5,828,567,980 based on the market consensus.

The company is not paying dividends at this time.

Other points of data to note are a P/E ratio of 34.48, revenue per share of $54.45 and a 3.17% return on assets.

Olin Corporation is a manufacturer concentrated in three business segments: Chlor Alkali Products and Vinyls, Epoxy and Winchester. The Chlor Alkali products and Vinyls segment manufactures and sells chlorine and caustic soda, ethylene dichloride and vinyl chloride monomer, methyl chloride, methylene chloride, chloroform, carbon tetrachloride, perchloroethylene, hydrochloric acid, hydrogen, bleach products and potassium hydroxide. The Epoxy segment produces and sells a full range of epoxy materials and precursors, including aromatics (acetone, bisphenol, cumene and phenol), allyl chloride, epichlorohydrin, liquid epoxy resins, solid epoxy resins and systems and growth products, such as converted epoxy resins and additives. The Winchester segment produces and sells sporting ammunition, reloading components, small caliber military ammunition and components, and industrial cartridges. Its application includes water treatment, alumina, pulp and paper, and urethanes.