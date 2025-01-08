Follow us on:

Linkedin Facebook

Old Republic International Corporation Share Price Target ‘$38.50’, now 13.0% Upside Potential

Broker Ratings
[shareaholic app="share_buttons" id_name="post_below_content"]

Old Republic International Corporation which can be found using ticker (ORI) now have 2 analysts in total covering the stock. The consensus rating is pointing to ‘none’. The range between the high target price and low target price is between $39.00 and $38.00 calculating the mean target share price we have $38.50. (at the time of writing). Given that the stocks previous close was at $34.06 this indicates there is a potential upside of 13.0%. Also worth taking note is the 50 day moving average now sits at $36.66 and the 200 day MA is $33.60. The total market capitalization for the company now stands at 8.67B. The current share price for the company is: $34.18 USD

The potential market cap would be $9,796,337,344 based on the market consensus.

The company is not paying dividends at this time.

Other points of data to note are a P/E ratio of 9.79, revenue per share of $30.85 and a 2.86% return on assets.

Old Republic International Corporation is a holding company. The Company is engaged in the business of insurance underwriting and related services. It operates through three segments: General Insurance (property and liability insurance), Title Insurance, and Republic Financial Indemnity Group (RFIG) Run-off. Its General Insurance provides property and liability insurance primarily to commercial clients. Title Insurance consists of the issuance of policies to real estate purchasers and investors based upon searches of the public records which contain information concerning interests in real property. The policies insure against losses arising out of defects, liens, and encumbrances. RFIG Run-off segment offers private mortgage insurance, which protects mortgage lenders and investors from default-related losses on residential mortgage loans made primarily to homebuyers. The RFIG Run-off mortgage guaranty operations insures only first mortgage loans, primarily on residential properties.

Twitter
LinkedIn
Facebook
Email
Reddit
Telegram
WhatsApp
Pocket
Find more news, interviews, share price & company profile here for:

    Latest Company News

    Broker Ratings

    Old Republic International Corporation – Consensus ‘none’ rating and 6.4% Upside Potential

    Broker Ratings

    Old Republic International Corporation Share Price Target ‘$38.50’, now 6.7% Upside Potential

    Broker Ratings

    Old Republic International Corporation Share Price Target ‘$38.50’, now 5.7% Upside Potential

    Broker Ratings

    Old Republic International Corporation – Consensus ‘none’ rating and 1.4% Upside Potential

    Broker Ratings

    Old Republic International Corporation – Consensus ‘none’ rating and -1.2% Downside Potential

    Broker Ratings

    Old Republic International Corporation Share Price Target ‘$38.50’, now -.8% Downside Potential

      Latest interviews

      View all interviews 

      Company Presentations

      View all Company Presentations

      Brokers Talk

      View all Broker Talk

      FTSE 100 News

      Search

      Search

      Green News

      View all Sustainable sectors, Plcs and news  

      Q&A's

      View all Question and Answers

      Funds

      View all Funds, Market Insights and news

      UK Broker Ratings

      Hardman & Co

      Don't Miss Our News Alerts

      Subscribe Free

      Find us on:

      Linkedin Facebook

      Useful links

      Disclaimer

      You understand and agree that no content published on the Site constitutes a recommendation that any particular security, portfolio of securities, transaction, or investment strategy is suitable or advisable for any specific person. You further understand that none of the information providers or their affiliates will advise you personally concerning the nature, potential, advisability, value or suitability of any particular stock, share, security, portfolio of securities, transaction, investment strategy, or other matter. We openly disclose that we and our contributors may have interests in investments and/or providers of services referred to within the website and that we receive remuneration from certain of the companies referred to on this website.

      © 2025 – DirectorsTalk Interviews. All rights reserved. Reproduction in whole or in part, in any form or medium without express written permission is prohibited.