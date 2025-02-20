OGE Energy Corp. Share Price Target ‘$43.10’, now -1.7% Downside Potential

OGE Energy Corp. which can be found using ticker (OGE) have now 10 analysts in total covering the stock. The consensus rating is pointing to ‘hold’. The range between the high target price and low target price is between $49.00 and $35.00 with the average share target price sitting at $43.10. (at the time of writing). Given that the stocks previous close was at $43.86 this would indicate that there is a downside of -1.7%. There is a 50 day moving average of $42.04 and the 200 day MA is $39.67. The total market capitalization for the company now stands at 8.85B. The price for the stock stands currently at: $44.02 USD

The potential market cap would be $8,701,148,279 based on the market consensus.

The company is not paying dividends at this time.

Other points of data to note are a P/E ratio of 20.1, revenue per share of $14.87 and a 3.5% return on assets.

OGE Energy Corp. is a holding company with investments in energy and energy services providers, which offers physical delivery and related services for electricity in Oklahoma and western Arkansas. The Company also holds investments in Enable and Energy Transfer, which offers natural gas, crude oil and NGL services. It operates through two segments: electric company operations and natural gas midstream operations. Electric company operations segment operates through its subsidiary OG&E, which generates, transmits, distributes and sells electric energy in Oklahoma and western Arkansas. OG&E franchised service territory includes Fort Smith, Arkansas and the surrounding communities. Natural gas midstream operations segment included its investment in Energy Transfer’s equity securities acquired in the Enable/Energy Transfer merger. The segment also includes legacy Enable seconded employee pension and postretirement costs.