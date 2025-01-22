OGE Energy Corp. – Consensus ‘hold’ rating and -1.8% Downside Potential

OGE Energy Corp. with ticker code (OGE) now have 10 market analysts covering the stock. The analyst consensus now points to a rating of ‘hold’. The range between the high target price and low target price is between $47.00 and $35.00 calculating the average target price we see $41.80. Given that the stocks previous close was at $42.57 this would indicate that there is a downside of -1.8%. The day 50 moving average is $42.15 and the 200 moving average now moves to $38.75. The market capitalization for the company is 8.71B. The price for the stock stands currently at: $43.36 USD

The potential market cap would be $8,555,504,018 based on the market consensus.

The company is not paying dividends at this time.

Other points of data to note are a P/E ratio of 22.47, revenue per share of $13.92 and a 3.17% return on assets.

OGE Energy Corp. is a holding company with investments in energy and energy services providers, which offers physical delivery and related services for electricity in Oklahoma and western Arkansas. The Company also holds investments in Enable and Energy Transfer, which offers natural gas, crude oil and NGL services. It operates through two segments: electric company operations and natural gas midstream operations. Electric company operations segment operates through its subsidiary OG&E, which generates, transmits, distributes and sells electric energy in Oklahoma and western Arkansas. OG&E franchised service territory includes Fort Smith, Arkansas and the surrounding communities. Natural gas midstream operations segment included its investment in Energy Transfer’s equity securities acquired in the Enable/Energy Transfer merger. The segment also includes legacy Enable seconded employee pension and postretirement costs.