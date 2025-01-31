Novanta Inc. – Consensus ‘none’ rating and 11.5% Upside Potential

Novanta Inc. with ticker code (NOVT) now have 3 confirmed analysts covering the stock with the consensus suggesting a rating of ‘none’. The range between the high target price and low target price is between $187.00 and $138.34 and has a mean target at $164.78. Given that the stocks previous close was at $147.75 this now indicates there is a potential upside of 11.5%. The day 50 moving average is $158.49 and the 200 day MA is $166.77. The total market capitalization for the company now stands at 5.35B. The price for the stock stands currently at: $149.07 USD

The potential market cap would be $5,971,993,399 based on the market consensus.

The company is not paying dividends at this time.

Other points of data to note are a P/E ratio of 90.35, revenue per share of $25.69 and a 5.35% return on assets.

Novanta Inc. is a global supplier of core technology solutions to medical and advanced industrial original equipment manufacturers. Its segments include Photonics, Vision, and Precision Motion. The Photonics segment designs, manufactures and markets photonics-based solutions, including laser scanning, laser beam delivery, carbon dioxide (CO2) laser, solid state laser, ultrafast laser, and optical light engine products to customers worldwide. The Vision segment designs, manufactures and markets a range of medical grade technologies, including medical insufflators, pumps and related disposables; visualization solutions; wireless technologies, video recorder and video integration technologies. The Precision Motion segment designs, manufactures and markets optical and inductive encoders, precision motors, servo drives and motion control solutions, integrated stepper motors, intelligent robotic end-of-arm technology solutions, air bearings, and air bearing spindles to customers worldwide.